Ian Plimer is an Australian geologist, academic, and author. He is best known for his expertise in mining geology and ore deposits, as well as a prominent skeptic of human-caused climate change.

Plimer recently gave a rather good keynote address (less than 10 minutes) to the The Advertiser Bush Summit, which is, per Grok, the South Australian edition of the annual National Bush Summit, an advocacy and policy event series organized by News Corp Australia (with The Advertiser, a major Adelaide-based newspaper, as the host for the SA leg).

The event brings together political leaders, industry experts, business executives, and regional community representatives to discuss and address key challenges facing rural and regional Australia, often referred to as "the bush." The event aims to amplify rural voices, drive policy changes, and celebrate bush life, with a focus on practical solutions rather than ideological debates.

Here’s some of what Plimer noted (from a summary of his speech in The Australian Spectator):

If Australia achieves Net Zero by 2050, on the assumption that carbon dioxide drives global warming, then the global temperature will drop by 0.0154°C. There would be a greater temperature change by standing up. Why bother? Why spend a single dollar on a totally pointless emissions reduction of 5, 20, 50, or 80 per cent? Why feed grifters? Despite literature searches and interrogation of climate scientists, it has never been shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive warming. No past climate change was driven by carbon dioxide and, unless the laws of physics and chemistry change because humans happen to exist today, modern climate change is due to the same factors that drove previous climate changes. If it was shown that human emissions of plant food drive warming, then it would also have to be shown that the natural emissions comprising 97 per cent of the total emissions do not drive global warming. This has not been done. Ice core measurements show that hundreds to thousands of years after natural warming there is an increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide due to degassing from the warmer oceans. Temperature drives carbon dioxide emissions, not the inverse as we are led to believe. Australia emits one molecule of carbon dioxide for every 6.6 million molecules in the atmosphere. Is anything we do going to make the slightest difference when the US emits 14 times and China 26 times as much carbon dioxide as Australia? During past ice ages, there were a number of times when kilometres of ice were at sea level and at the equator yet there was over 10 per cent carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Clearly, carbon dioxide did not warm the planet or create a climate catastrophe.

Since the explosion of complex life on Earth 520 million years ago, the atmospheric carbon dioxide has decreased from 0.7 per cent to 0.04 per cent due to sequestration of carbon dioxide in limey rocks, shells and life. If the atmospheric carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere halved, plants and animals would die. We do have a carbon crisis: there is not enough carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The main greenhouse gas in the atmosphere is water vapour. Carbon dioxide is a minor greenhouse gas, especially at levels above 0.01 per cent. Over the last 40 years, more than 100 computer models using carbon dioxide as a driver of warming have been created to predict future warming. However, satellite and balloon measurements of temperature over this period show that the models are wrong yet it is these models that are used to create government energy policy and frighten us witless about catastrophic global warming.

Fabulous points, wouldn’t you say?

