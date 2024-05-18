Much has been written about Winston Marshall’s takedown of Nancy Pelosi in a recent Oxford Union debate. Most of it, though, has focused on Marshall’s superb remarks. Not enough attention, though, has been put on Pelosi’s absolutely despicable and intellectually dishonest speech, or the fact the elites in attendance overwhelmingly supported her condescending putdown of us “deplorables,” as Hillary Clinton labelled us. It was a stunning hateful and nasty speech that speaks to the utter contempt our gentry ruling class has for us all.

Here she is in all her Queen Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake” moment:

Forget the supreme arrogance, though. What’s really chilling is the way she speaks for elites in language that can only be described as duplicity. Here are but two examples of what I mean:

Pelosi, one of the least democratic of our rulers, repeatedly invoked the word “democracy,” doing so ad infinitum as if to make her compatriots suppose they were really interested in it, let alone practice it. No, Nancy is no democrat in any real sense, notwithstanding the fact we’re a republic and not a democracy. And, the bulk of her speech, of course, was aimed at explaining why the rest of us should just accept her word and trust that she’s doing what’s best for us. It was the classic case of the lady who “doth protest too much,” if there ever was one.

The former Speaker of the House also had the nerve to refer to “big dark rich billionaire donors,” as if the Democrat party was not the biggest recipient ever of dark money from the likes of George Soros, Mike Bloomberg, Big Tech masters of the universe and Big Green. And, then there is inconvenient fact she has become rich by serving in Congress and apparently engaging in what can only be described as akin to insider trading. Top that off with the fact her President seems also seems to have gotten rich by selling us out to China.

Pelosi, like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, bluntly asserts elites simply deserve to lead and no one should ever stand in their way. That’s the sum and substance of her remarks. That and the fact she and her class simply hate us. It’s hard to say that in some respects because we are all, without evidence to the contrary, prone to take others at their word.

But, sad to say, we live in a different world today. Nancy’s words are not believable in the least. They are the words of a tyrant. She’s a reincarnation, rhetorically speaking of Marie Antoinette. She wants give us cake by spending us into oblivion, taking the biggest piece for herself and the rest of the Uniparty, while pretending we didn’t pay for the ingredients.

This is who governs us today, they like it this way and they’re not about to change on their own. Everything will go until it cannot.

#OxfordUnion #Pelosi #Debate #Democracy #Elites

Share