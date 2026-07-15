Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Stanley Vick's avatar
Stanley Vick
2h

The big scare here in Iowa is the water usage. The power consumption is pretty well covered as we are also restarting a 600 MWe nuke and building gas plants. The NIMBYs and BANANAs (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything) are running amok claiming we will drain all the rivers and aquifers if we build any data centers. When you ask for any data or source, suddenly they talk in vague, undefined terms instead of engineering units.

One point I might make is that the intermittent electricity sources they foisted on us drove electricity prices higher, not the additional base load. Suddenly the oh, so green tech industry discovered that they can’t run a cloud data center on sunshine and breeze.

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
1h

That's funny! " More water is used to irrigate golf courses and watermelon patches than Data Centers use!" I trust that statement is true as you,so far,have been careful to mediate,properly i think,both sides of every energy issue that you have written on. You will peeuse no debate here. I'm still too busy laughing

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