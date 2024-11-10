One of our loyal readers just sent me a link to a site called Power The Future and the publishers of that blog just made a powerful pitch along the lines of my title. I share the best parts below:

At the tail end of a failed administration following an agenda written by eco-left climate activists, Biden-Harris administration officials will be jet-setting next week to Central Asia for the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29). Despite voters overwhelmingly rejecting this radical environmentalist agenda, their trips will be entirely taxpayer-funded. Now, Power The Future is calling on government employees to foot their own bill for attending the COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. It’s time for these bureaucrats to stop wasting Americans’ hard-earned dollars on their elite climate junkets. In a Power The Future press release, Daniel Turner states:

“Elitist climate junkets were always a dubious use of taxpayer dollars, and especially after voters made it clear they wanted a break from the status quo of the Biden-Harris administration that placed such a heavy emphasis on climate issues,” said Daniel Turner, Founder and Executive Director for Power The Future. “It’s bad enough these faceless and soon-to-be-unemployed bureaucrats want to use this conference to network for their next gig. If they insist on flying around the world, they should do so on their time and dime or hop aboard one of the many private jets making the trip chartered by out-of-touch celebrities and elitists.”

The COP29 conference, taking place over 6,000 miles away from Washington D.C., is a prime example of the hypocrisy and wastefulness of the climate elite. Each round-trip flight to Baku emits a staggering amount of carbon, yet these bureaucrats have the audacity to lecture us on reducing our carbon footprint. It’s high time they practice what they preach and stop squandering our tax dollars on their globe-trotting vacations.