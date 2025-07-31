Last evening, Instapundit shared a wonderful two-and-a-half-minute video of some global warming satire from 2013 that I had never seen before, and must share because it has all come true in Britain. It’s current Labour government under the leadership of Prime Minister Two-Tier Kier Starmer and his wild-eyed Minister for Environment and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, is doing everything laughably suggested a dozen years ago as farce.

Sadly, satire has become reality, as the clowns have taken charge in the UK. They got their license to engage in such shenanigans, though, because a succession of fake Conservative leaders bought into the entire climate con or BIg Green Grift and signed onto the nonsense in defiance of their own constituency. They played along in a vain attempt to straddle the middle instead of being truthful. Starmer and Miliband represent a middle finger from voters who had had enough with pretend Conservatives playing stupid climate and other games.

The UK is at a place now where the US would be without disrupter Trump. Let that lesson be learned.

