No one, in my humble opinion, has done a better job capturing the essence of today’s environmentalism than William Tucker. He wrote an absolutely wonderful article in 1977. It was titled “Environmentalism and the Leisure Class” (sub-title: “Protecting Birds, Fishes and, Above All, Social Privilege”). Tucker’s piece appeared in Harper’s magazine 47 years ago and offered what I consider to be the definitive description of much of environmentalism today. Here are just a few of his prescient observations about a Hudson Valley movement created to fight a proposed renewable energy project – the Storm King pumped storage hydroelectric facility (which was never built):

…I was getting awfully suspicious about environmentalists. Their solutions lo problems had an inordinate amount of impracticality about them, more than they would have tolerated in their own liws. The environmentalists in any given area seemed very easy to identify. They were, quite simply, members of the local aristocracy, often living al the end of long, winding country roads. They had leaned the lessons of conspicuous ronsumption and had allowed a certain amount of genteel rusticity to enter their !hes. Instead of imitating Greeks and Romans, they seemed to be patterning themselves after the English gentry. The environmentalists knew the language of energy and ecology, and could describe a future filled with windmills and with bright sunshine radiating “inexhaustible energy.” Yet one never got the impression that these people were planning lo be part of it. The “soft energy” of the future was a vision offered to persuade people lo forgo the nastier, more vulgar realities of the “hard energies” of the present… There was another thing that disturbed me about environmentalism. That was the ‘way it always sermed to favor the status quo. For people who found the present circumstances lo their liking, it offered the extraordinary opportunity to combine the qualities of virtue and selfishness… The environmental vision is an aristocratic one. conjured at the point where an idyllic past blends nicely with an imaginary future. It can only be sustained by people who have never had to worry much about their security… But the message here is clear, and it should not be obscured by the facts. Nuclear energy is “hard” and “dirty” and involves nasty realities of life. Solar energy, on the other hand, is “soft” and “clean.” It is most notable for the lack of effort it promises. The future will hold no more grubby realities such as digging coal out of the ground or drilling for oil, no more handling of dangerous materials. There will be nothing to do bul sit back and watch the windmills revolve and the sun shine. The correct word for the environmental vision is not clean or soft. It is genteel… My quarrel is with the political “environmentalism” that offers no reasonable alternatives but proposes solutions which entail delaying or abandoning present, feasible and proven technology and “waiting for” solutions that are “soft,” “attractive” and “just on the horizon.” The leisure-class environmentalists will be perfectly content to leave things the way they are, regardless of the economic consequences, since, as [Thorstein] Veblen notes, “at any given time this class is in a privileged position, and any departure from the existing order may be expected to work to the detriment of the class rather than the reverse. The altitude of the class [is] to leave well enough alone.” …The great appeal environmental solutions offer is that they can be worn like a badge of success. To say that one is an “environmentalist” or that one favors “no-growth” is to say that one has achieved enough well-being from the present system and that one is now content to let it remain as it is – or even retrogress a little – because one’s material comfort under the present system has been more or less assured…

I agree with every word of Tucker’s observations. Leisure class environmentalists are behind every insane energy and environmental policy, working hand-in-hand with green corporatist grifters who are scalping ratepayers and taxpayers to enrich themselves and earn their way into the same leisure class.

Others have captured some of Tucker’s wisdom. I recently, for example, became aware of an article from 2021 written by an Irishman named Thade Andy and published in Gript. Titled “Climate Hysterics Are An Elitist Status Symbol” it picks up where Tucker left off and was republished earlier this year. Here are a few excerpts:

Climate hysteria is, at its most basic level, a luxury belief that can be afforded by neurotic, well-to-do westerners. For many of those who are loudest about the green agenda, these beliefs are actually a status symbol. These climate neurotics are professional virtue signallers who can afford to pay more for energy. Their insistence in making energy more expensive for ordinary people is a status thing. Social proof that they can afford to waste money without a care, and can look down on those who can’t. Climate millenarianism is an indulgence for a particular type of western mind. A way of showing adherence to a trendy cause, while also signifying an ability to pay an extra surcharge for fuel and energy. Of course, the average prole with a family or a small independent business (say a builder with a truck for instance) worrying about this extra financial drain, is just backward and irresponsible. As for those hicks in the developing world, why do they need a tractor anyway? Haven’t they got spades to drill fields with, and even oxen? There were photos online or something. Perhaps in a post-Christian age a typical member of the credentialed class still feel a need to pay for a church pew, and so costly climate fretting is as good a way to jostle for social status as any public donation ever was. There is an added incentive for pale-skinned wokesters desperate to get in on the self aggrandising bandwagon that you can be unlimitedly self-righteous on climate change without fear of stepping on the many woke landmines of race, gender and whateverisnewtoday stuff. Never mind that the hysteria, like all mad prophesies, is completely blind to reality. It gets repeated in creed like affirmations which are resistant to any form of reality check. All over the world we have failed renewable energy programs – see Germany and California for instance. Zero carbon is also, of course, a grand delusion… For all the green cheerleaders, here’s a reality check, we get more than 80% of the world’s energy from fossil fuels and about 3% from wind and solar. Do you think your EVs are going to run off those lovely windmills? Not even if the country was planted like a porcupine with them… Ireland’s elite buffoons are never far behind whatever buffoonery is happening on the globe. Anyone who likes paying extra for every tank they fill, or for keeping the lights on, would be delighted with the Irish political consensus that Irish oil and gas is bad. Note it’s just Irish oil and gas that stinks and should be kept in the ground, but now we will just import the stuff when we need it. Lowered emissions is attainable of course, and for a much reduced cost, if you go nuclear, but it has some sort of icky industrial look to it so let’s avoid that. All this virtue-signalling, of course, comes with a price-tag that the poor will struggle to pay – and the numbers of those who are struggling have been added to in this country by the Green rush to shut down our peat industry ahead of time so that we can import peat from Germany. The really pressing issues facing the world … are poverty and hunger, and though climate activists won’t acknowledge this, the affordable energy provided by fossil fuels have helped to lift millions out of poverty. Much of the hysteria about climate emergency ignores the wants and desires of people in the developing world who are just as entitled to the same privileges as the fretful Europeans who would close down industry and progress to in the name of saving the planet. But that won’t matter to the elites, who’ll tell you they are happy to pay more for the fuel in their SUV or a carbon charge for each of their holidays. The bigger the climate emergency, the more status for those who can afford the hysterics.

The writings of Andy and Tucker offer a cyncical perspective, of course. When I was a nerdy high schooler who thought I knew everything, I came across George Bernard Shaw’s definition of cynicism (“someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing”) and thought it absolutely priceless as a nugget of wisdom. Shaw, of course, gave us the play Pygmalion, which became the basis for “My Fair Lady,” a story about turning a poor girl into an elegant lady.

It might seem such a playright must have loved ordinary people. But, now, having since spent more than a half-century living in the real world and studying up on history I have learned two things:

Shaw was an elitist apologist for Stalin and was convinced there were way too many people in world. Elites like Shaw know the value of everything they possess and the price of nothing.

Suffice it say I am no longer an admirer of Shaw. I even commented on one of David Blackmon’s posts the other day, noting cynicism can set us free at times and this is one of those times. Good old-fashioned conservation or wise use has been replaced by leisure class environmentalism. And, the latter is just another elitist enterprise, now fully corrupted by the grifters. Call me cynical but that’s how I see it.

