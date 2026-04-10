Lee Zeldin just gave a great speech on climate realism. Here it is:

Enjoy! If you prefer to read the speech, here it is:

Realism is rising. That’s what the American public voted for. And a cabinet filled with people who were given a mission to deliver on a Trump mandate — we’re doing our part at EPA.

Now, if the election didn’t go the same way in November of 2024, I’m pretty confident that whoever would be in this position instead of me might not have been here this morning.

I’m pretty confident that instead of grants getting canceled to the tune of tens of billions, the grift would be continuing.

Instead of having an EPA administrator who limits their power to the best available reading of the law, we’d be continuing that status quo of an administrator who looks at the law and says, “Well, if the law doesn’t say I can’t, well, I guess that means I can.”

It would be an EPA administrator who would go to the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee and nod their head in obedience and agreement to whatever is coming out of the mouths of Sheldon Whitehouse and Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey and all of their friends.

The reason why it might be so controversial the way that our first 14 months at the helm of EPA has gone — or why it might be so controversial that I’d be here speaking to a group of Americans like all of you — is because we aren’t just following blind obedience to whatever the dire doom and gloom prediction of the day is from John Kerry or Al Gore or AOC.

It’s controversial that we won’t sign up for the script that the world is imminently about to end.Well, shame on you. Shame on me for not having that blind obedience.

Now, it’s not some great mystery how we have operated the last 14 months.

I was very clear during the confirmation process that if confirmed, that we’d be following the law. We will fulfill our statutory obligations.It’s even clearer after the Supreme Court ruled in Loper Bright that we have to. We are obligated — for a head of an agency like EPA — we must follow the best available reading of the Clean Air Act and these other laws that rule over EPA.

Now, it’s controversial that I would come in and I would cancel a grant that is labeled “environmental justice” because if you label a grant as fighting environmental justice, well, it can’t possibly be bad.

If you label a grant as fighting climate justice or fighting climate change, it has to be great, right?

I made a pledge during my confirmation that there would be a zero-tolerance policy for any waste and abuse. And what does that mean? Well, if in the name of environmental justice you are saying that there’s a community that’s been left behind and they have an environmental issue that needs to be dealt with, well, you might get just about everyone in America say, “Oh, then what can we do to assist this environmental community that has a very real environmental issue that needs to be dealt with?”

But, here’s the problem. In the name of environmental justice, the dollar that was appropriated for the purpose of dealing with remediating that environmental issue is instead getting spent on a left-wing activist group that trains other activists to come to DC and advocate for the next dollar to go to them so that they could go out and be activists.

We canceled a lot of grants that do exactly that.The great controversy: He canceled environmental justice grants.Well, it’s a position of conservatives that if a dollar is going to get spent in the name of remediating an environmental issue, then the dollar should be spent on actually remediating an environmental issue, not on left-wing activist groups.

Now, for someone in the media, they might say, “Well, that’s controversial. He’s talking about going after money that’s going to left-wing activist groups.” But guess what? I’m not advocating for that money to go from left-wing activist groups to right-wing activist groups. We’re saying that if a dollar is appropriated to remediate an environmental issue, then that is where that precious, hard-earned US taxpayer dollar should go. And if not, then it shouldn’t go anywhere other than inside the treasury or back to the people.

$50 million going to Climate Justice Alliance!

They say that climate justice runs through a free Palestine!

Now, I’m pretty sure that the American taxpayers believe that that $50 million should be spent right here at home in the United States of America. We’re getting back to the basics, and we’re not accepting all of the narratives of the left without any question or pushback.

The members of the media who have said it’s very controversial for me to be here, and it’s very controversial for all of you to push back against that grift — it’s very controversial for you to speak out against that status quo. It’s extraordinarily controversial that you don’t accept whatever dire doom and gloom prediction of the day is coming out of the mouths the likes of a John Kerry or an Al Gore or an AOC.