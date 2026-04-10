Lee Zeldin Knocks It Out of the Park In Climate Conference Speech!
Lee Zeldin just gave a great speech on climate realism. Here it is:
Enjoy! If you prefer to read the speech, here it is:
Realism is rising. That’s what the American public voted for. And a cabinet filled with people who were given a mission to deliver on a Trump mandate — we’re doing our part at EPA.
Now, if the election didn’t go the same way in November of 2024, I’m pretty confident that whoever would be in this position instead of me might not have been here this morning.
I’m pretty confident that instead of grants getting canceled to the tune of tens of billions, the grift would be continuing.
Instead of having an EPA administrator who limits their power to the best available reading of the law, we’d be continuing that status quo of an administrator who looks at the law and says, “Well, if the law doesn’t say I can’t, well, I guess that means I can.”
It would be an EPA administrator who would go to the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee and nod their head in obedience and agreement to whatever is coming out of the mouths of Sheldon Whitehouse and Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey and all of their friends.
The reason why it might be so controversial the way that our first 14 months at the helm of EPA has gone — or why it might be so controversial that I’d be here speaking to a group of Americans like all of you — is because we aren’t just following blind obedience to whatever the dire doom and gloom prediction of the day is from John Kerry or Al Gore or AOC.
It’s controversial that we won’t sign up for the script that the world is imminently about to end.Well, shame on you. Shame on me for not having that blind obedience.
Now, it’s not some great mystery how we have operated the last 14 months.
I was very clear during the confirmation process that if confirmed, that we’d be following the law. We will fulfill our statutory obligations.It’s even clearer after the Supreme Court ruled in Loper Bright that we have to. We are obligated — for a head of an agency like EPA — we must follow the best available reading of the Clean Air Act and these other laws that rule over EPA.
Now, it’s controversial that I would come in and I would cancel a grant that is labeled “environmental justice” because if you label a grant as fighting environmental justice, well, it can’t possibly be bad.
If you label a grant as fighting climate justice or fighting climate change, it has to be great, right?
I made a pledge during my confirmation that there would be a zero-tolerance policy for any waste and abuse. And what does that mean? Well, if in the name of environmental justice you are saying that there’s a community that’s been left behind and they have an environmental issue that needs to be dealt with, well, you might get just about everyone in America say, “Oh, then what can we do to assist this environmental community that has a very real environmental issue that needs to be dealt with?”
But, here’s the problem. In the name of environmental justice, the dollar that was appropriated for the purpose of dealing with remediating that environmental issue is instead getting spent on a left-wing activist group that trains other activists to come to DC and advocate for the next dollar to go to them so that they could go out and be activists.
We canceled a lot of grants that do exactly that.The great controversy: He canceled environmental justice grants.Well, it’s a position of conservatives that if a dollar is going to get spent in the name of remediating an environmental issue, then the dollar should be spent on actually remediating an environmental issue, not on left-wing activist groups.
Now, for someone in the media, they might say, “Well, that’s controversial. He’s talking about going after money that’s going to left-wing activist groups.” But guess what? I’m not advocating for that money to go from left-wing activist groups to right-wing activist groups. We’re saying that if a dollar is appropriated to remediate an environmental issue, then that is where that precious, hard-earned US taxpayer dollar should go. And if not, then it shouldn’t go anywhere other than inside the treasury or back to the people.
$50 million going to Climate Justice Alliance!
They say that climate justice runs through a free Palestine!
Now, I’m pretty sure that the American taxpayers believe that that $50 million should be spent right here at home in the United States of America. We’re getting back to the basics, and we’re not accepting all of the narratives of the left without any question or pushback.
The members of the media who have said it’s very controversial for me to be here, and it’s very controversial for all of you to push back against that grift — it’s very controversial for you to speak out against that status quo. It’s extraordinarily controversial that you don’t accept whatever dire doom and gloom prediction of the day is coming out of the mouths the likes of a John Kerry or an Al Gore or an AOC.
Well, something else has changed. No longer are we going to rely on bad flawed assumptions instead of accurate present-day facts without apology or regret. Whatever the truth and fact is of that moment will rule the day.And we’re also not going to turn a blind eye to the fact that these predictions for the future are actually often massive ranges of possibilities.
See, in 2009 when the Obama endangerment finding was put forth there was a range of scientific predictions from the optimistic to the pessimistic. And, in order to be able to hoard more power for themselves in order to put the foundation in place with the endangerment finding and to start what was originating with light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, but would move to stationary sources and oil and gas and airplanes and trillions of dollars of regulation, where it started was a choice to make a decision based off of the most pessimistic views of where science was going.
Now, I have to travel this evening to another state, and when it was time for me to pack last night, I was checking the forecast for the days that I’m going to be there. Now, the way that Americans are wired, when we look at the forecast, we want to know exactly what the temperature is going to be on Saturday. We want to know whether it’s going to be rain or shine. We do not want your range. We want to know exactly what’s going to happen.
But the problem is that the science, if you want to be completely honest, it comes with a range of possibilities. It’s hurricane season. There’s a hurricane that’s 7 days away from hitting landfall somewhere along the East Coast or maybe not at all. But when you tune in for the forecast, it’s showing you that line of that hurricane exactly when it’s going to become a category 3, a category 4, a category 5, the moment it’s going to hit, and exactly where in a particular state it’s going to make landfall.
And guess what? As you all know, 49 times out of 50, maybe 99 times out of 100, that’s not what happens.
And, then, somewhere along the way someone had the brilliant idea, how about we respect the intelligence of the American public and we just show them the 150 different possibilities of the different directions that the storm would go. And guess what? Americans appreciated that. Being honest, because you don’t know whether it’s going to go left, it’s going to go straight, or it’s going to go right.
And you can look at it and say, okay, well, I see that there are a few models that under that methodology under a particular scenario that this is possibly what might happen. Or, maybe it might end up being one of these many other models with different methodologies that would have a very different result.
But what happened for years and decades in this country is that the elite, the ruling class, the people who had run the agencies, the people who have decided that they are in charge of the science, the politicians, the biggest grifters, there would be a cabal that would decide exactly which model is the chosen model, which methodology is the higher methodology. And if all of you in this room, if any of you in this room dare to challenge any of that — well, shame on you.
Now, the walls have been collapsing for the last 14 months. And in many respects with our efforts at the EPA, and we’re very proud of it. And for those who wanted to criticize my appearance here before this group it really shows the desperation of just how many walls have collapsed of this last line of defense.
See, when we got rid of the endangerment finding and all greenhouse gas emissions on light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles that followed, and by the way, all the off-cycle credits, including that almost universally despised start-stop feature on cars, which apparently was the most popular part of the decision. Yeah, we call it a climate participation trophy at the Trump EPA.
We also got rid of the endangerment finding for power plants and for oil and gas.
We are now in the process of getting rid of the endangerment finding for the rest of the economy.
We are also rescinding the social cost of carbon, the social cost of methane, the social cost of nitrous oxide.
We are ending the war on American energy.
We are ending the war on the American people.
We are ending the war on American jobs.
We are ending the war on American families.
We are ending the war on common sense.
And we are ending the war on science itself.
Thank you all very much. God bless you. God bless the United States of America.
#EPA #LeeZeldin #Climate #ClimateConference #Heartland