What a takedown by Lee Zeldin!

Enjoy! And, here is some background on DeLauro that I asked Alter to give me:

Rosa DeLauro (born March 2, 1943) has one of the most deep-seated political pedigrees in American politics, often described as “political royalty” within the Connecticut Democratic establishment. Her background is defined by a lifelong immersion in the machinery of government, urban politics, and the Democratic Party apparatus.

Here is the breakdown of her background:

1. Early Life and Political Roots

DeLauro was born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut. Her political education began at home: both of her parents, Ted and Luisa DeLauro, were long-serving members of the New Haven Board of Aldermen.

Political Apprenticeship: She was literally born into local machine politics. Her childhood was spent in the offices of New Haven’s Democratic Party, which gave her an early, practical understanding of how patronage, ward organizing, and local power structures function.

Education: She attended Marymount College (B.A.), Columbia University (M.A. in International Politics), and the London School of Economics. Her academic training was firmly rooted in the liberal internationalist tradition of the mid-20th century.

2. The Launchpad: The Dodd Connection

Before she ever ran for office herself, DeLauro spent decades as a high-level staffer and operative, which is where she learned the art of D.C. influence.

Chris Dodd’s Right Hand: She served as the executive director of EMILY’s List (a PAC focused on electing pro-choice Democratic women) and famously served as the chief of staff for U.S. Senator Chris Dodd.

Institutional Networking: Her role as Dodd’s chief of staff was her true “finishing school.” It allowed her to build deep, transactional relationships with the most powerful figures in the Senate, lobbyists, and federal agency heads. By the time she sought her own seat in Congress in 1990, she was already a seasoned Washington insider.

3. Congressional Career (1991–Present)

DeLauro was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1990 to represent Connecticut’s 3rd District (which includes New Haven). She has held that seat for over 30 years.

The Appropriations Powerhouse: Her defining role in Congress has been on the House Appropriations Committee , of which she eventually became the Chair. This committee controls the federal budget. Her mastery of this committee is how she has steered billions in federal grants, earmarks, and agency funding—a role her critics describe as the ultimate “insider” tactic for maintaining political longevity.

Progressive Policy Architect: Throughout her tenure, she has been a primary sponsor of legislation focused on expanding the federal social safety net, including the Child Tax Credit, paid family and medical leave, and food safety regulations.

4. Ideological Evolution

DeLauro represents the “Old Guard” of the Democratic Party—the wing that believes in the efficacy of federal bureaucracy to solve social and economic problems.

The “New Haven Machine” Methodology: Her style of politics—highly disciplined, focused on constituent service, and deeply reliant on labor union support—is essentially a refined version of the New Haven ward politics she grew up in.

Establishment Ties: She has consistently been at the center of the Democratic leadership, serving as a co-chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee for years. She is widely considered one of the most reliable “party soldiers” in Congress, rarely deviating from the leadership line.

Summary

Rosa DeLauro is essentially the archetype of the modern Washington institutionalist. She did not enter politics from the private sector or the military; she entered it as a child of a local political machine, spent years as a top-tier staffer for a powerful Senator, and then spent three decades expanding her influence as a master of the federal budgeting process. Her background is not one of external critique, but one of total integration into the federal governing apparatus…

Beyond fiscal policy, DeLauro has been a central figure in the ideological transformation of the Democratic Party, shifting it toward a platform heavily focused on identity politics, progressive social engineering, and climate alarmism.

#LeeZeldin #RosaDelauro #Budget #Connecticut #EPA

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