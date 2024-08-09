Meredith Angwin has a superb post up at her site on the subject of lawsuits being used to destroy our energy security. She doesn’t use the word “lawfare” but she does talk about “The Rule of Six in Canada” and the “Rule of One in Vermont” to illustrate it. Here’s a little of what she observes:

Vermont has its own Rule of Six. Except that it is the Rule of One. It is part of the GWSA (Global Warming Solutions Act). Robert Roper has a blog on Vermont politics. He quotes the GWSA in his post Conservation Law Foundation Cashes In on GWSA “Please, Sue Us!” Clause. “Any person may commence an action alleging that rules adopted by the Secretary pursuant to section 593 of this chapter have failed to achieve the greenhouse gas emissions reductions requirements pursuant to section 578 of this title.” And that, “In an action brought pursuant to this section, a prevailing party or substantially prevailing party: (1) that is a plaintiff shall be awarded reasonable costs and attorney’s fees….” …Vermont will miss its GWSA goals. The first GWSA lawsuit is on its way. As reported in Vermont Digger, Conservation Law Foundation Plans to Sue the State, CLF sent a notice of alleged violation to the Agency of Natural Resources. The agency has “..(failed) to meet (their) legal responsibilities set by the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA), ensuring the State is on track to reduce climate-damaging emissions.” As Roper said in his post, suits such as this could cost Vermont taxpayers millions of dollars and …”achieve no public benefit whatsoever, serving only to line the pockets of special interest lawyers.”

Again, read it all here, to get the details, but what caught my attention was the mention of the Conservation Law Foundation. I have written about this group several times and offered this in a commentary on their role in blocking a critical pipeline:

That was all several years ago, but IER’s Big Green, Inc. site provides a fuller list:

These are the NGOs run by the trust-funder class who are engaging in lawfare and destroying America on multiple fronts but especially with respect to energy security. Not only that, but they are special interests in another way as well. That’s because they are invested in solar energy as I noted in my earlier posts. Moreover, the Energy Foundation promotes solar relentlessly for the benefit of its major funder, the Sea Change Foundation, the dark money outfit run by Nathaniel Simons, the son of recently deceased James Simons, the famous Wall Street hedge-funder.

Meredith’s post shows us where all the big green money goes and how it touches on all our lives. It’s ultimately lawfare against all of us by the elites running Western Civilization these days.

