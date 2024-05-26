Most folks have heard and chuckled at Shakespeare’s famous line from Henry VI, spoken by Dick the Butcher:

The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers.

That’s a bit harsh, of course, but Shakespeare wrote much more on the subject of lawyers, including this from Measure for Measure:

You seem'd of late to make the law a tyrant.

That’s where we are today, of course, with lawfare initially financed by NGOs to get the ball rolling at which point the lawyers make deals with filthy politicians to engage in even filthier sue and settle schemes that unjustly enrich both. Tyranny is, indeed, the game, and here’s a nice summary from an artlcle by Nick Pope that appeared at the Daily Caller and CFact:

Several state and municipal prosecutors across the country have signed agreements with private law firms to help with lawsuits against major energy corporations. These contracts, known as contingency fee agreements, reward law firms with a percentage of the payout if the parties reach a settlement — but do not require substantial up-front payments from local governments. These agreements create incentives for activist law firms and often Democratic prosecutors to collaborate on litigation against American energy companies in pursuit of hefty settlements. Prospective settlements could vary in size, ranging from tens of millions of dollars to billions, depending on how the cases play out, according to E&E News. While the specifics of the cases vary, the lawsuits generally argue that major energy companies are liable for misleading the public about environmental damage their products allegedly cause. For example, Sher Edling’s agreement with Minnesota, led by Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, stipulates that the firm will make 16.67% of the first $150 million recovered and 7.5% of any additional recovery in the state’s climate lawsuit against energy interests like ExxonMobil and the American Petroleum Institute. Notably, Sher Edling employees have given tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates dating back to 2016, according to Federal Election Commission data… Sher Edling, along with another law firm, Tycko and Zavareei, also contracted to assist a climate lawsuit in Washington, D.C. That particular agreement caps the firms’ payouts in the event of a settlement at a cumulative $70 million… “Radical climate activists are bankrolling law firms like Sher Edling to try and bankrupt America’s energy producers and engage in shadow policymaking to ban fossil fuels,” a spokesperson for Republican Texas Sen. Cruz and the Senate Commerce Committee told the DCNF. “Obviously, these law firms do not take any financial risk in bringing these ludicrous lawsuits.”

“On top of that, the money these activist lawyers could earn from destroying American energy companies—which must use their shareholders’ money to defend themselves against these lawsuits—shows that this effort is part of the radical left’s ‘lawfare’ strategy to abuse the legal system and accomplish policy goals that everyday Americans do not want, while lining plaintiff attorneys’ pockets,” the Cruz spokesperson added… While Ellison has not disclosed a specific amount that he and his team are looking to win from the oil corporations, he indicated in 2020 that a potential settlement could be comparable to the $7 billion agreement that the state reached with major tobacco companies in the 1990s, according to The Associated Press… The implications of these lawsuits could extend beyond large payouts for lawyers. A growing list of legal experts and former senior military officials have requested that the Supreme Court pick up a climate lawsuit in Hawaii on the grounds that the litigation poses such major questions about federalism and national security that the highest court in the land should take over. The city of Honolulu is suing energy corporations, including Chevron and Shell, in that climate lawsuit, according to Reuters. A similar climate case against major oil corporations in San Francisco could be even more lucrative for Sher Edling and Altshuler Berzon, the other firm involved in the contingency fee structure for the case. The plaintiffs are seeking a settlement that could potentially reach into the billions from five major energy companies, according to the San Francisco City Attorney’s office… The two firms cumulatively stand to take home 25% of the first $100 million recovered, 15% of the next $50 million, and 7.5% of recovered funds in excess of $150 million, according to the contingency fee agreement covering the firms’ work for the city.

This is what is happening everywhere these days. It’s a racketeering enterprise (RICO) and it’s yet another sign of Western civilizational collapse. We’re all guilty to some extent, of course, but the abuse of the law has risen to a previously unseen level with the lawfare against energy companies and, lest we forget, President Donald Trump. It’s beyond shameful and I only have one disagreement with Nick Pope’s observations.

It is that I don’t believe this Supreme Court will be inclined to do much about it. John Roberts, after all, enabled Obamacare. He has proven time and again he favors maintaining the fiction that there are no Democrat or Republican Justices. He wants the plaudits of whichever politicians and media support the establishment of which he is part. No, the solution is to sue back or sue first. Lawfare is a RICO enterprise so go after it on that basis for crying out loud!

