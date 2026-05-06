Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
24m

And yet the "new" green idea is "storage" ie B.E.S.S. What a waste and mess. The destruction at Moss Landing is just one of many. Of course the Sierra Club is crickets... too many big donations from developers. 😠

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
5m

This is scary, especially since I'm in the middle of a DIY installation of a hybrid rooftop solar system with battery backup. I'll eventually do that story, to help other do-it-yourselfers. The project is more complicated than I thought it would be, for a non-electrician who has to be very careful to make sure everything meets code.

I'm also in the middle of writing about the present state of large batteries (EV and BESS) and the latest news on the market and the technology - I'll have to add this info, even though it's a residential level, because it points out this was LFP tech, (usually used for container-sized) which is supposed to be safer than the lithium-ion used for most EV car batteries.

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