Stache has another great video up on the dangers of batteries, this time with a solar energy storage system using Lithium Iron Phosphate systems that are supposed to be safer:

Battery storage systems are dangerous. Period.

#StacheDTraining #BESS #Batteries #Explosions #Runways #Fires #BatteryFires #IronPhosphate

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