Large Batteries and Battery Storage Systems Are Dangerous. Yet Another Runway Example of the Problem!
Stache has another great video up on the dangers of batteries, this time with a solar energy storage system using Lithium Iron Phosphate systems that are supposed to be safer:
Battery storage systems are dangerous. Period.
#StacheDTraining #BESS #Batteries #Explosions #Runways #Fires #BatteryFires #IronPhosphate
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And yet the "new" green idea is "storage" ie B.E.S.S. What a waste and mess. The destruction at Moss Landing is just one of many. Of course the Sierra Club is crickets... too many big donations from developers. 😠
This is scary, especially since I'm in the middle of a DIY installation of a hybrid rooftop solar system with battery backup. I'll eventually do that story, to help other do-it-yourselfers. The project is more complicated than I thought it would be, for a non-electrician who has to be very careful to make sure everything meets code.
I'm also in the middle of writing about the present state of large batteries (EV and BESS) and the latest news on the market and the technology - I'll have to add this info, even though it's a residential level, because it points out this was LFP tech, (usually used for container-sized) which is supposed to be safer than the lithium-ion used for most EV car batteries.