The Pennsylvania Supreme Court just decided a major case to say Barney Fife game protectors can’t just wander onto your property looking for violations to prosecute unless they have probable cause and warrants. The decision says land is a possession within the meaning of the Pennsylvania State Constitution, which is stricter than the U.S. version in some respects.

This led me to ask Perplexity a question:

Given that land in Pennsylvania is now officially classified as a possession what is the possible applicability of this to a lawsuit against the DRBC, which has prohibited fracking when it should have simply required fracking in the Delaware River Basin to meet its existing water quality standards, considering the absurdity of the DRBC recently proclaiming that not prohibiting fracking would treat gas drilling differently than other industries?

Here’s what I got:

In Punxsutawney Hunting Club, Inc. v. Pennsylvania Game Commission (J-20-2025, decided July 21, 2026), the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled its 2007 decision in Commonwealth v. Russo and held three things: (a) Russowas wrongly decided; (b) Article I, Section 8 of the Pennsylvania Constitution affords greater protection to land beyond a home’s curtilage than the Fourth Amendment does; and (c) most of the Game Commission’s warrantless “Entry Statutes” are therefore unconstitutional (Majority Op. at 2). The heart of the ruling is textual. Article I, Section 8 protects “persons, houses, papers and possessions,” while the Fourth Amendment protects only “persons, houses, papers, and effects.” The Court concluded that “the original meaning of the term ‘possessions’ as used in Article I, Section 8, unlike the term ‘effects’ as used in the Fourth Amendment, includes land“ (Op. at 45). It supported this with four lines of evidence: Founding-era dictionaries defined “possession” in terms of ownership and occupancy of land — e.g., “he that is the present occupier … hath right to any land, house, &c.” (Op. at 42). Founding-era Pennsylvania statutes repeatedly referred to land as “possessions” and even distinguished “possessions” (land) from “effects” (movable goods) (Op. at 42-43).

Early decisions of the Court described land disputes, ejectments, and settlement in terms of “possession” (Op. at 43-44).

The Constitution read as a whole: because Article I, Section 1 guarantees the inherent right of “acquiring, possessing and protecting property,” the framers “intended for all forms of property, including land, to constitute a ‘possession’” under Section 8 (Op. at 44).

The Court then applied the Katz two-part privacy test, finding that landowners who post “no trespassing” signs, mark boundaries, and gate entrances hold a subjective and reasonable expectation of privacy that society recognizes (Op. at 78-79). The opinion is not directly about environmental permitting, but its reasoning is potentially useful in a challenge to the Delaware River Basin Commission’s fracking ban: Land is constitutionally protected property. The decision reinforces, at the highest state level, that land itself is a “possession” and a form of protected “property” under Article I, Sections 1 and 8. That framing could bolster a takings- or property-rights-based theory that the DRBC’s blanket prohibition strips landowners of the beneficial use of their land (and the subsurface mineral estate) without adequate justification.

A blanket ban versus a tailored requirement. Your core argument — that the DRBC could have simply required fracking to be conducted so as to meet the Basin’s existing water-quality standards rather than prohibiting it outright — resonates with the Court’s own logic. Just as the Court rejected a categorical rule (warrantless entry onto all land) in favor of a standards-based approach (warrant, consent, or a recognized exception), a court could find that a regulator must use the least-restrictive, standards-based tool available rather than an absolute prohibition, where the stated goal (water quality) can be met through regulation.

Property-rights normative values. The Court instructed that Article I must be read “in conjunction with more abstract considerations of how far the government may encroach on the rights of citizens” (Op. at 44). That principle supports scrutinizing whether the DRBC’s ban encroaches further on landowners’ property than necessary. A caveat: this case is a search-and-seizure ruling, not a takings or regulatory-authority ruling, so its use against the DRBC would be by analogy and to establish that land is protected “property/possessions” — not as controlling precedent on permitting. The DRBC has argued that not prohibiting fracking would treat natural-gas development differently from other industries. As you note, the reality is precisely the opposite. No other industrial activity in the Basin is categorically banned — every other industry is permitted to operate subject to meeting the DRBC’s water-quality standards. Only gas drilling is singled out for an absolute prohibition. So the true disparate treatment runs against the gas industry: a standards-based permitting regime (require compliance, deny only when standards can’t be met) is how the DRBC treats "other industries," and applying that same neutral framework to fracking would be the equalizing move, not the discriminatory one. The DRBC's position inverts the equal-treatment principle to defend the one prohibition that is itself the outlier.

Interesting, isn’t it. The DRBC has a weak case. It has stolen (I say seized) the land and mineral possessions of a select group of landowners by applying an unequal standard of water quality. It is, of course, projecting when it says removing a ban would treat one industry differently than the rest, when the reality is that this is precisely what it is doing. The DRBC is a bunch of thieves and tyrants, while when the governing majority puts its SRBC hat on, it operates as a regulatory agency should.

#DRBC #SRBC #WaterQuality #PropertyRights #Fracking #GameCommission #GameProtectors

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