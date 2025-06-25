"Ladies of Another View" Investigate Wind Power and Are Blown Away by the Facts and the Impacts of These Wasteful Projects
Our friend and frequent guest post author, David Wojick, directed my attention to a good interview with Craig Rucker, who leads CFact and talks about wind electricity. It’s done by a couple of ladies who do a television program on BEK TV called Ladies of Another View.
BEK TV, per Grok, is “a North Dakota-based television network owned by BEK Communications Cooperative. It operates three broadcast towers across North Dakota, with a signal reaching western Minnesota, and owns stations like KNDB in Bismarck and KNGF in Grand Forks, offering exclusive local content not found elsewhere.”
I think you’ll enjoy their interview of Rucker and the other segments of their recent program:
Enjoy!
#CraigRucker #LadiesOfAnotherView #Fracking #CFACT #BEKTV #Wind #BlownAway
