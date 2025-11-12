I have long wondered why so many academics, city folks, and those on the left seem to have such contempt for the oil and gas industry, to which they ascribe every conceivable evil, despite the critical energy and the extraordinarily valuable opportunities it provides.

There are numerous possible explanations, and I have usually ended up attributing the behavior to arrogance, condescension, or simple cultural differences. A Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Allysia Finley, though, offers what I now believe to be at the root of the matter, with these words (emphasis added):

Palantir CEO Alex Karp attributed Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York mayor to a reverse class warfare: “I think the average Ivy League grad voting for this mayor is highly annoyed that their education is not that valuable, and the person down the street who knows how to drill for oil and gas, who’s moved to Texas, has a more valuable profession.”

He has a point. Colleges are graduating a surfeit of young people who lack hard or even soft skills. Even as employers complain about a dearth of qualified workers, a growing college-educated proletariat can’t find jobs they want to work. They believe their degrees aren’t being adequately rewarded by the free market and blame capitalism. The real culprit is enormous government subsidization of higher education, which has distorted the labor supply. More than seven million bachelor’s degree recipients have entered the labor force since January 2020… Too many young college grads are unemployed because they aren’t willing or able to do the jobs that are available. As of October 2024, 30.4% of 20- to 29-year-olds who had earned bachelor’s degrees that year weren’t working, compared with 21.9% for those who had earned associate degrees during the same period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Arguably, this is how a singularly unqualified Zohran Mamdani got elected Mayor of New York City. All the rich kids with no marketable skills in a world that demands them voted for him because he was one of them, and could project the resentment they feel when Big Tech deliberately hires young people with college educations or the oil and gas industry puts the latter to work running machines and software costing tens of millions of dollars.

And, when a kid is trained as a pipeline welder and is able to make $150,000 per year, sometimes as his own boss, and it is more than a first-year lawyer makes, it stings. Resentment skyrockets, and tearing down the system suddenly looks better.

This all makes perfect sense, but no one can deny there is also a condescension factor. Cities have traditionally been centers of art, business, and education. Growing up in one is bound to produce some sense of superiority to rural dwellers. Two important things have changed, though, in recent decades.

First, technology has advanced to the point that the skills being taught in our schools are no longer as relevant as they used to be. When I was young, we received education not only in math and literature, but also shop. We learned to make things, in other words and we developed skills that favored independence. Over the years, much of that went away, and now it's coming back, because things such as AI can replace the technocrat, but not the welder. And, the welder can forge a life of independence.

Second, cities have become corrupt and ungovernable in the vast majority of cases, though not all. Cities are dependent and others to supply energy and food. Moreover, high density makes one largely dependent on others for housing, and transportation, Few own land, few understand what’s involved.

Residents are separated from the things that sustain modern living, and they’re boxed in together where rules are the only way to get along. Cities are environments ripe for demagoguery and vulnerable to class resentments. Is it any wonder a Mamdami, who has a degree from extreme left Bowdoin College in Africana Studies, has arisen to feed off it?

So, while the city dweller can condescend all he wishes, his or her future is tied to reality. Those with skills that matter in today’s world are to be found in the blue-collar world and industries such as oil and gas that produce valuable stuff every person needs. Importantly, oil and gas companies are investing in education in a very big way.

They have poured huge sums of money into high school-level vocational and college-level programs focused on delivering the skills the industry and our communities needs. A young man or woman with a 2-year degree in welding is extremely valuable, and he and she will live a rewarding and balanced life. The man or woman with six-years of education in political science? Not so much.

