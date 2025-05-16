I wish I could share the whole post with you, but I cannot. I can, though, give you a teaser, which is so darned good by itself:

Instead of giving wind and solar a five-year runway for more of your taxpayer dollars, Republicans should have been looking to recoup the subsidies we’ve already paid them. We could call it a Public Investment Recovery Refund, and it could be a nice “thank you” to the American taxpayer for standing these industries up for decades. Even a modest $5 per megawatt hour (MWh) on existing wind and solar generation (far less than the $27.50 per MWh they receive for the Production Tax Credit) would yield $2.9 billion based on 2023 wind and solar output. Added to the savings from eliminating the IRA wind and solar subsidies, which were an estimated $31.4 billion in 2024, it would more than cover the loss in tax revenue of even the highest estimates for the No Tax on Tips proposal, and more than 3x as much as the low estimate.

Taxing intermittency is a superb idea, of course. So, is the full expensing proposal put forth by IER here. There are any number of great ways to replace the Inflation Reduction Act but not before it's killed first and the ground where it's buried is salted so it cannot be revived under any circumstances. The Energy Bad Boys have provided a great analysis of the issues here and that's the source of the three outstanding paragraphs above.

Read the whole thing and pray that Trump takes our next-to-worthless Republican leadership to the woodshed and teaches them a thing or two about leadership, Pelosi-style. You know what I mean: no committee assignments, basement offices, token campaign help, possible support for primary opponents, and the like. What we are getting now is pitiful in every respect, the perfect illustration of the “stupid party."

