Pittsburgh Works has put out the following, which might be interpreted as a shot over the bow of Governor Josh Shapiro, who has enjoyed the political support of trade unions, now telling him not to go crazy green as his legislature apparently intends to do:

The law that requires Pennsylvania’s residents and businesses to use wind and solar power cost them an extra $702 million last year. That’s an increase of nearly 500% since 2020 to comply with the state’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards (AEPS) requirements,1 at a time when rising electric costs were a key issue in the recent election. While environmental activists and others talk about increasing the amount of renewable energy that power companies will be required to provide to their customers, it’s important to see how the historic numbers stack up.

In 2020, according to the PA Public Utility Commission, electric customers paid a collective $123 million as a result of the state’s AEPS law, which requires power suppliers to provide Pennsylvania customers a certain percentage of solar, wind, hydro, and other forms of alternative energy, such as from waste coal. For 2025, that same figure was $702 million. The AEPS took effect in 2006, when just under 6% of electricity was required to come from wind, solar, and other alternative sources, gradually ratcheting up over the years. The law took full effect in 2020, with the current requirements of 8% from Tier I sources including solar, wind, fuel cells, and landfill gas, including a minimum of 0.5% from PA-based solar; and 10% from Tier II sources such as waste coal, hydro, and energy efficiency programs. Power suppliers generally comply with the law by purchasing renewable energy credits from the companies operating the generating sources, separate from the electricity itself. For instance, a Pennsylvania solar farm might sell its electricity into the grid, then separately sell the credit equal to that production to a power supplier to comply with the AEPS program. But that credit marketplace operates across the PJM footprint, which means the actions in other states can increase demand and lead to higher prices for the credits – and those higher prices are passed along to Pennsylvania customers. Even though Pennsylvania has not increased its requirements in recent years, the cost of compliance has skyrocketed. For instance, Pennsylvania’s Tier I requirement has been fixed at 8% since 2020. But Maryland’s Tier I requirement has gone from 28% to 35.5% in 2025, while New Jersey’s went from 21% to 38%.2 Over that time, Pennsylvania utility customers saw their collective Tier I payment more than triple from $101.2 million to $334.3 million.

At the same time, Pennsylvania changed its program in 2020 so that Tier II credits could only come from Pennsylvania facilities. While intended to stimulate construction and investment of new infrastructure in the state, it instead had the effect of limiting available supply. There has been virtually no growth in Tier II capacity since then. The price of a Tier II credit has risen 1,300% since 2020, from $1.92 to $26.92. That price difference cost Pennsylvania utility customers an additional $341.4 million last year. Supporters of expanding AEPS argue that the requirements encourage investment in alternative energy generation that can have environmental benefits. Environmental stewardship is certainly important but must be weighed against the growing cost to electricity consumers. Many of the same groups and elected officials who routinely attack utility companies over affordability are the very ones who support AEPS, yet they overlook the significant cost increases that result. The history and cost of Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards are worth considering at a time of increased focus on energy affordability. SOURCES: puc.pa.gov/filing-resources/reports/alternative-energy-portfolio-standards-aeps-reports/, 2025 and 2020 Annual Reports, Appendix A Table 2 AEPS Compliance Report by Tier monitoringanalytics.com/reports/PJM_State_of_the_Market/2026.shtml, 2026 and 2020 reports, Section 8, Tier I renewable standards of PJM jurisdiction Pittsburgh Works Together is a business-organized labor-economic development alliance working to grow jobs and expand the industries that are the foundation of our economy, including energy, manufacturing, and construction, to provide opportunity for all.

What a great post! Here’s hoping Josh Shapiro is paying attention.

#Pennsylvania #Energy #AlternativeEnergy #AlternativeEnergPortfolio #GreenEnergy #JoshShapiro #Renewables #Affordability #PittsburghWorks

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