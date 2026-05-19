Guest Post from William desRosiers at Coterra Energy.

Kentucky bourbon and natural gas may not be the first things one thinks of together but they are inextricably linked and a perfect mix.

While much of the energy revolution in America is taking place in regions like the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, and Eagle Ford, it is important we don’t forget the contributions other regions are making – places such as Montana, Colorado and Kentucky.

During a recent trip to the “Bluegrass State,” to visit some of its distilleries, I came across much of the infrastructure you see across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to move oil and natural gas to market. This promoted me to do a little digging into the state’s history of natural gas development.

According to the Kentucky Oil & Gas Association’s website, crude oil and natural gas has been developed responsible since before 1920 and today, the state hosts over 14,600 wells owned and operated by companiles like Vinland Energy, Cumberland Valley Resources, Chesapeake Energy and EQT.

Woodford Reserve Copper Pot Still

Kentucky reported over 2.8 million barrels of oil production with a production value of $217.1 million in 2013 and and 308,930,115 MCF of natural gas with a production value of $393.7 million. Kentucky bourbon and natural gas apparently go together in the Bluegrass State, economically speaking.

The Economic Impact of our Industry on Kentucky prepared by Dr. Paul Coomes, Professor Emeritus of Economics – University of Louisville, details:

Over 9,000 Kentuckians are either salaried employees or proprietors in oil and gas and its support industries and based on 2011 data, wage and salary employees made an average annual salary of $61,448 in Oil and Gas Extraction while the average annual salary for support industries was $50,014.

This report also conveniently breaks down the economic contributions of the industry to the overall Kentucky economy:

Another thing I discovered while in Kentucky is this: the only true American spirit would not be available today without the natural gas used in its production. Yes, Kentucky bourbon is made with natural gas, linking the products in more ways than one.

Thanks to 1964 federal mandates, bourbon is only bourbon if it:

Is produced in the United states

Made from a grain mixture that is at least 51% corn

Aged in new, charred oak barrels

Distilled to no more than 160 (U.S.) proof (80% alcohol by volume)

Entered into the barrel for aging at no more than 125 proof (62.5% alcohol by volume)

Bottled (like other whiskeys) at 80 proof or more (40% alcohol by volume)

Natural gas is needed during the distillation process to heat the mash (corn, rye and wheat), causing the clear alcohol whiskey to separate. The end product is then is aged for a minimum of 2 years in new charred oaked barrels – that’s right, a new barrel every time. Therefore, the cooperages need to produce a lot of barrels each year, and in order to char the inside of each barrel, hydrocarbons are burned.

At most of the major distilleries I visited, the infrastructure necessary for natural gas was on display. Here are a couple more pictures to prove it:

Barton Distillery

Woodford Reserve Copper Pot Still Natural Gas Equipment

There you have it; one of America’s great products – an All-American product – is made with natural gas. My spirits are lifted – how about yours?

William desRosiers is Manager of Government and External Affairs at Coterra Energy, where he leads community engagement and workforce development initiatives across the energy industry.

#CoterraEnergy #EnergyEducation #NaturalGas #desRosiers #Energy #Education #Kentucky #Bourbon

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