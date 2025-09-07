Chris Wright’s Department of Energy stepped in during May to prevent the closing of a coal plant in Michigan as crucial baseload power in a region threatened by rapidly increasing demand. America’s Power, a coal trade group, employed Energy Investor's Analysis to decipher what has happened since. It’s full report may be found here and, the following is from their summary:

The J.H. Campbell power plant comprises three coal-fired steam generators, totaling approximately 1,400 MW of net electric output. Unit 1, with a capacity of 260 MW, was completed in 1962. Unit 2, with a capacity of 355 MW, was completed in 1967, while Unit 3, with a capacity of 785 MW, was completed in 1980. The plant is located in Ottawa County, Michigan, and is wholly owned and operated by Consumers Energy. Over the past seven years, the Campbell power plant has been among the most economical coal-fired power plants in the United States. Since 2018, its utilization rate has averaged over 60%, compared to less than 47% for the entire U.S. coal plant fleet.

On May 23, 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued an order extending the operations of the J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant, owned and operated by Consumers Energy, a subsidiary of CMS Energy Corporation, for 90 days until August 21, 20251. Key points included in the DOE order are as follows: ﻿﻿"MISO and Consumers Energy shall take all measures necessary to ensure that the Campbell Plant is available to operate"

﻿﻿"MISO is directed to take every step to employ economic dispatch of the Campbell Plant to minimize cost to ratepayers"

﻿﻿"Consumers is directed to file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Tariff revisions or waivers necessary to effectuate this order. Rate recovery is available pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 824a(c)." On July 31, 2025, Consumers Energy filed its 2025 Q2 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 2, in which Consumers states: "Between the start of the emergency order and June 30, 2025, the net financial impact of complying with the order was $29 million, for which recovery will be sought through FERC in a subsequent proceeding after a modification to the MISO Since the filing of Consumers' 10-Q and the statement regarding the operational costs of the Campbell power plant, the public has used the $29 million estimate to highlight the financial burden of the DOE's May 23 order that extends the plant's operations. The following analysis shows that during the period referenced in Consumers Energy's 10-Q filing, the Campbell power plant actually provided a net financial benefit to Michigan and MISO ratepayers, likely exceeding at least $2 million.

The details of the report say it all with this:

As part of its compliance with federal and state environmental regulations, Consumers Energy is required to submit hourly emissions data for all of its power plants on a quarterly basis. The data is accessible to the public via the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Air Markets Program Data (CAMPD) platform4. The data also includes hourly gross generation for each of the three Campbell generating units. The most recent available data is 2025 Q2 with an end date of June 30, 2025. The following chart shows the hourly utilization rates for each of the three Campbell generating units:

Between May 23, 2025, the date when the DOE issued its order, and June 30, Unit 1 operated at an average 60% capacity factor, Unit 2 at 4%, and Unit 3 at 85%. Since the DOE order, as highlighted above, only requires Consumers to make the Campbell power plant “available to operate,” the simple fact that all three Campbell units operated at some point since the issuance of the DOE order shows that they were economical during at least some hours of the period in question.

Units 1 and 3 operated at very high capacity factors, much higher than the coal plant average and far higher than anything in the way of supposedly green energy that closure was probably making room to accommodate on a subsidized basis. That's the big story here. The utility that planned to close the facility suddenly found reason to use these units at high and presumably economical rates. Coal has to be part of our energy mix.

