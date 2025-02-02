New York Governor Kathy Hochul knows she has a problem. Her attempt to curry favor with the real powers who run the Empire State by advancing the climate scam led her to give license to the crazies to draft climate plans that are simply unworkable. Now, she has to extract herself from the trap she created. POLITICO tells half the story:

State officials completed work on draft regulations to implement Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pollution pricing and climate funding program just days before the governor chose to delay it. Staff from NYSERDA and the Department of Environmental Conservation sent completed draft regulations for the cap-and-trade style program to Hochul’s office on Jan. 9, according to emails reviewed by POLITICO. The draft rules for “cap and invest,” which were originally set for an early release in mid-January and formal publication in mid-February, would still have been subject to public comment. In response to POLITICO’s questions about the governor’s decision, Hochul spokesperson Paul DeMichele pointed to her proposal for $1 billion in climate spending in this year’s budget and said that money would accelerate clean energy investments while agencies continue with the rulemaking process “beginning with issuing reporting regulations in the coming months.” “It’s standard operating procedure for State agencies to prepare multiple contingency plans and policy options — in fact, it would be irresponsible not to evaluate every possible scenario,” DeMichele said. The intense effort by agency staff to implement the program before the end of this year, followed by Hochul’s abrupt decision to shelve key parts of it for an undisclosed period echoes the governor’s reversal on congestion pricing. Her shift on cap and invest has brought some environmentalists to a breaking point with the unpopular Democratic governor as they brace for President Donald Trump’s dismantling of federal climate policies. “I’m not sure anyone in the climate world is seeing anything but a cynical governor who is trying to sound bite her way through this when what we need is funding,” said Eddie Bautista, the executive director of the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, who joined two other advocates in publicly rebuking Hochul by resigning from a state climate justice panel.

POLITICO, of course, is one of those media institutions that acts as stenographer for both government and special interests, but when the two collide, it reliably advocates for the latter, as the above demonstrates by featuring comments from an otherwise irrelevant New York City Environmental Justice Alliance. But, that’s just part of the story here.

That’s because the Alliance is anything but just another fringe environmental group. It is, in fact, a front for the folks who really pull all the levers in New York. A visit to its website, in fact, yields this:

Everyone on this list is a major funder of fractivism: a wealthy special interest. Moreover, the Energy Foundation is a major solar promoter and is indirectly funded by hedge-funder Nat Simons, whose dark-money Sea Change Foundation was the subject of a Congressional investigational one point. The 11th Hour Project is the creation of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who was instrumental in getting $1.6 billion in government guarantees to build the failed Ivanpah solar project. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund is one of numerous Rockefeller family NGOs that are fighting fossil fuels, investing in China and push around New York Governors like pieces on a chess board.

The POLITICO story, in other words, is a not-so-veiled warning from these very wealthy barons to Kathy Hochul that she’d better not renege on her commitment to extract money from New York’s ratepayers and taxpayers to pay for their green corporatist projects.

#KathyHochul #ClimateAct #Climate #NYC #JusticeAlliance #Rockefeller #Google #EnergyFoundation #Corporatism

Share