Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 7

Kathy Hochul remains oblivious that 95% of the 8 billion living on this planet DO NOT live in America.

Globally there were 825 operational refineries worldwide in 2024.

As of January 2025, there were 132 operable petroleum refineries in the United States. These facilities are primarily concentrated along the Gulf Coast, near crude oil production centers, navigable waterways, and major population hubs. Just three states—Texas, Louisiana, and California—account for approximately 45% of all U.S. refineries and 59% of total refining capacity.

The global oil refining landscape is set to expand with about 180 new refinery units that are planned or announced in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 7

It seems the Hochul plan is not a plan but a mess. Until reality is accepted and the logic of the plan incorporates real world attainable actions New Yorkers are destined to suffer needlessly. But then maybe that’s the plan.

Message for everyone - vote wisely or you too will experience energy chaos and will live without electricity, fuel, heating, and the convenience of the lifestyle you have today.

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