Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
3h

So many people get upset about pipelines running through their areas... we have the main series that feeds the NE running close to my house. While there are markers and people whose property they cross know NOT to dig too deeply, most of the ground is still farmable and unless you k ow what you are looking at looks like fields of hay, flowers or animals grazing.

I'm sure it's not pretty while under construction but IMO it's a far better use of land and a far smaller one than utility solar or wind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas J Shepstone
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture