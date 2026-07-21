Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
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"The markets will decide who gets paid. Governments may decide which technologies they want, but physics and engineering decide whether the system works — and economics ultimately decides how long society can afford to pretend otherwise."

The EU seems to be discovering this wisdom the hard way right about now.

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