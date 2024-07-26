The mainstream media, the PR department for the Democrat party, is going full blast to transform the most radical United States Senator and Vice-President in recent memory into a moderate Democrat, although that species has died with the exit from the party of Joe Manchin who faked much of it anyway. They’re even pretending they never said she was appointed “Border Czar” and withdrawing their previous ratings of her as the Senate’s furthest left member.

It’s rather a simple matter, nonetheless, to use the mainstream media’s descriptions of Kamala Harris, along with her own words to illustrate just what an extremist she is on energy issues. Consider the following:

From CNN:

Even before he’s finished his term, President Joe Biden made his stamp as the most pro-climate president in history. And Harris is an exciting climate candidate in her own right, multiple advocates told CNN. Harris is a “tremendous champion” on climate and environmental justice, said Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president of government affairs for the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund. Climate action has run through Harris’s career for decades. As California’s attorney general, Harris sued big oil companies like BP and ConocoPhillips, and investigated Exxon Mobil for its role in climate change disinformation. While in the Senate, she sponsored the Green New Deal resolution. And as vice president, Harris made the crucial tie-breaking vote to pass Democrats’ historic climate bill.

From The Hill:

Vice President Harris’s ascendance as the likely Democratic nominee has sent a wave of excitement through environmental advocates and climate hawks in Congress, who point to her history of investigating the oil industry and support for the Green New Deal in the Senate… Harris’s tenure as California Attorney General included a 2016 investigation into allegations that ExxonMobil knowingly concealed the impacts of fossil fuels on climate change, although no case was ultimately filed. The same year, her office reached a $14 million settlement with BP subsidies over allegations the companies had not properly secured leaky underground gas tanks at California stations, and brought criminal indictments against a Houston pipeline operator over a 2015 rupture in Santa Barbara County. As a senator and presidential candidate, Harris staked out positions to Biden’s left on climate and energy issues. Unlike Biden, she supported a fracking ban and the ambitious suite of climate actions introduced by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) known as the Green New Deal.

From The Impakter:

As a U.S. senator, Harris was an early co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, a comprehensive proposal aimed at addressing both climate change and economic inequality. The plan calls for a rapid transition to 100% clean energy within a decade, creating millions of jobs in the process... During her 2019 presidential campaign, Harris unveiled an ambitious $10 trillion climate plan. The plan outlined steps to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, including a goal of 100% carbon-neutral electricity by 2030. Harris also advocated for zero-emission vehicles, aiming for 50% of new vehicles sold to be emission-free by 2030 and 100% by 2035. It is expected that her commitment to clean transportation and infrastructure would be central to her climate agenda as president. Harris has consistently emphasized environmental justice, recognizing that marginalized communities are disproportionately affected by pollution and climate change. In 2020, she proposed the creation of an independent Office of Climate and Environmental Justice Accountability that would “represent the views of frontline communities, conduct research on issues and trends in frontline communities, measure the costs and benefits of federal actions on frontline communities, and monitor government compliance.” …In 2020, at a CNN forum on climate change, Kamala Harris took a strong stance against fracking and offshore drilling. She said she opposed fracking and offshore drilling, pledging to ban new fossil fuel leases on public lands if elected president.

From The Washington Examiner:

On a grand scale, Harris has worked with Biden to enact provisions of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats, which provided unprecedented federal subsidies for clean energy technologies — hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth. However, during her brief 2019 presidential run before joining the Biden ticket, Harris said during a CNN town hall that she was “in favor of banning fracking” — a position that she said after becoming Biden’s running mate did not represent Biden’s platform. Biden ran on halting fracking on federal lands, which is a small subset of overall fracking. In office, the Biden administration has slowed leasing for drilling on federal lands but has not ended it altogether. On the campaign trail, Harris also committed to supporting a carbon tax and called for the end of government subsidies for the fossil fuels industry. Harris’s plan specifically called for the federal government to pass a bill she proposed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the Climate Equity Act, which would require the government to consider the effects of any environmental legislation or regulation on low-income communities. She also vowed to ensure corporations “appropriately assess and disclose risks from climate change.” Her 2019 platform also outlines climate goals that were more aggressive than the current administration’s: seeking to create a clean energy economy by 2045; requiring new buses, heavy-duty vehicles, and vehicle fleets to be zero-emission by 2030; and requiring all vehicles to be 100% zero-emission by 2035. Harris also said she would use the Antiquities Act, a law that grants the president the authority to create national monuments from federal lands, to protect 30% of the nation’s lands by 2030. She also vowed to phase out fossil fuel development on public lands and implement policies that would allow the lands to be net carbon sinks by 2030.

From ABC News:

Harris also called for a "climate pollution fee" that would "make polluters pay for emitting greenhouse gases into our atmosphere," and she indicated that a Harris administration would strengthen its enforcement and prosecution of fossil fuel companies. During her presidential campaign, Harris said in 2020 that she would establish an independent Office of Climate and Environmental Justice Accountability that would "represent the views of frontline communities, conduct research on issues and trends in frontline communities, measure the costs and benefits of federal actions on frontline communities, and monitor government compliance." During a CNN forum on climate change in 2020, Harris said she opposed fracking and offshore drilling. She said she would also ban fossil fuel leases on public lands if elected as president.

From WhiteHouse.gov:

And we have seen, around our country, where communities have been choked by drought, have been washed out by floods, and decimated by hurricanes. Here in Baltimore, you have seen your skies darkened by wildfire smoke. And you have seen the waters of the Chesapeake Bay rise, threatening homes and businesses that have stood for generations.



It is clear that the clock is not only ticking, it is banging. And we must act.



As Vice President, as I said, I’ve traveled across our nation to speak with thousands of Americans about this crisis. I have met with students and entrepreneurs, small-business owners, community leaders, nonprofit leaders, labor leaders — folks with new approaches to reduce our emissions and accelerate our clean energy transition, but folks who often do not have access to the funds they need to make their ideas a reality. And that is a problem.



For years, one of the missing pieces in our strategy to fight the climate crisis is that we have not invested at scale in community climate action. For years, the people of the community — folks who know what their neighborhood needs and how to provide it — have not been given adequate resources to implement climate solutions that match the magnitude of the crisis we face.



And that’s why we’re here today. And that’s why we’re here today.



Today, I am proud to announce the largest investment in financing for community-based climate projects in our nation’s history. (Applause.) It’s a good day.



And one of the reasons that it is so significant is because we also — frankly, we’ve got to make up for lost time. So, by dramatically accelerating our work, we know we can lower emissions.



And we will do that by providing $20 billion to a national network of nonprofits, community lenders, and other financial institutions to fund tens of thousands of climate and clean energy projects across America.

Nothing more needs to be said. Kammie is a commie.

