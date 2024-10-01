Guest Post from Ron Stein, P.E.

I, as a resident of California for more than 6 decades, remain amazed that Kamala Harris has continued to support California’s tax-and-spend, overreaching, and economy-crushing policies, that have resulted in California having the highest costs for transportation fuels and the 2nd highest cost for electricity, next to that in Hawaii.

The “Green New Deal” and “Net Zero” policies in California that are promoted by Kamala Harris has led to increasingly high cost of living, housing, and transportation, coupled with an increase in crime, smash-and-grab robberies, homelessness, pollution, and congestion that has caused many tax-paying residents and companies to exodus California to more affordable cities and states.

California’s net move-out numbers of residents in 2022 alone, was more than 343,000 people that left California — the highest exodus of any state in the U.S.

The California Policy Institute counted more than 237 businesses that have left the state since 2005. Among these businesses were eleven Fortune 1000 companies, inclusive of AT&T, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron.

Kamala Harris continues to support California’s tax-and-spend, overreaching, and economy-crushing policies, and their threats to America’s energy, agricultural, economic, employment, living standards and national security future.

Kamala Harris has a long relationship with California. She became the San Francisco District Attorney in 2004. She served two terms in that role from 2004 to 2010. In 2010, she succeeded Jerry Brown as California Attorney General. She was sworn into the role in January 2011 and served until 2017, when she joined the U.S. Senate after being elected in 2016.

Kamala has supported the closure of coal, natural gas, and nuclear electricity generating plants that provided continuous, uninterruptible, reliable and dispatchable electricity, in favor of renewables that generate intermittent, unreliable and non-dispatchable electricity.

With her continued advocacy of California policies, California now imports more electric power than any other US state, more than twice the amount in Virginia. The imported electricity from adjoining states is mostly from emission generating coal fired or natural gas power plants, the same types of power plants that California has been shuttering.

Further, she has supported the ban on fracking as well as continually decreasing the states’ in-state oil production. With her support to eliminate oil production in the State, ever since being Attorney General, California has increased crude oil imports from 5 percent in 1992 to more than 60 percent today of total consumption from foreign countries.

With Kamala’s advocacy of California energy policies, the State has become a national security risk for the entire country, with the States’ 9 international airports, 41 military airports, and 3 of the largest shipping terminals in the nation growing its dependency on foreign crude oil to support the demands of the State and the country.

Kamala continues to support California banning the sale of gasoline cars after 2035. To make the huge 1,000 lb. Tesla EV batteries comprised of exotic minerals and metals mined in developing countries, she is shockingly advocating that Californians continue “financially supporting” developing countries like China and Africa, with inferior or non-existent labor laws and environmental regulations, to continue humanity atrocities against their people with yellow, brown, and black skin, and the environmental degradation in those developing countries, for the exotic minerals and metals to make EV batteries, Just so California can go “green.”

Now, she is campaigning for the Presidency of the USA to “clone” California’s electricity and crude oil energy policies for the entire country.

Kamala remains oblivious that people use continuous and uninterruptible electricity for safety, security, and life support that wind and solar cannot provide for Computers, Communications, Airports, Air Traffic control, Hospitals, Telemetry, Datacenters, AI (artificial intelligence), and Cloud storage.

Without an oil “replacement” to support the supply chain of the products demanded by society that are now made from fossil fuels, she would eliminate Electricity, Transportation, and Communications, as they are all made from the thousands of products made from fossil fuels.

Not only are aircraft, merchant ships, and space exploration equipment constructed from the same products made from fossil fuels, eradicating the world of crude oil usage would ground the 20,000 commercial aircraft, and ground more than 50,000 military aircraft, and the 23,000 private planes in the world, leave the 50,000 merchant ships and 33 million pleasure boats tied up at docks, and discontinue the military and space programs!

Those few wealthy countries attempting to go “green”, seem to be oblivious that at least 80 percent of humanity, or more than six billion in this world are living on less than $10 a day, and billions living with little to no access to electricity. Today, politicians in the few wealthy countries are pursuing the most expensive ways to generate intermittent electricity.

Meanwhile many countries, including India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, China, and the ASEAN countries, focus on the availability of cost-effective, dispatchable baseload electricity for the growth of energy-intensive industries that can drive economic progress and improve living standards. These countries have their baseload electricity provided primarily through coal-fired, natural gas, and nuclear power stations to support their rapid industrialization and economic growth. That is partly why they are the high economic growth economies of the world.

America’s investments in unreliable and unproven renewable electricity sources like wind and solar should be reconsidered, as they are ill-suited to meet long-term economic demands, particularly in the mining, manufacturing, AI, datacenter, and agricultural sectors.

A stable and secure supply of crude oil to meet the demands of citizens and businesses, as well as continuous, uninterruptible, dispatchable electricity, are both non-negotiable requirements for sustainable economic growth, not just for California, but for the entire country.

The good news for Californians is that Gavin Newsom is terming out as Governor of the State. The bad news for America if Kamala gets elected President, is that she can nominate her “buddy” Gavin Newsom for Secretary of Energy for the country. God Bless America to live with similar energy polices of California.

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, energy consultant, speaker, author of books and articles on energy, environmental policy, and human rights, and Founder of PTS Advance, a California based company.

Originally published on September 30, 2024, at America Out Loud NEWS.

