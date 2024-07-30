Guest Post from Ron Stein.

Kamala Harris is more radical on her energy policies than Biden, as she is oblivious to these two basic facts:

No one uses crude oil in its raw form. “Big Oil” only exists because of humanity’s addiction to the products and fuels made from oil! “Renewables” only exist to generate occasional electricity, as they cannot make any products or fuels!

In a world Kamala wants to be dominated by wind turbines and solar panels, to generate occasional electricity whenever the wind blows or the sun shines, there will be nothing to “electrify” as there will be nothing that needs electricity.

Kamala does not understand that everything that needs electricity is made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas from the light bulb to the iPhone, defibrillator, computers, spacecraft, and medications.

The elephant in the room that Kamala Harris refuses to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society, as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by the 8 billion now on this planet.

Ridding the world of raw crude oil before we have a replacement to produce the oil derivatives currently manufactured from crude oil, we’re back to the 1800’s.

﻿Shockingly, Kamala, parents, teachers, students, policymakers, and those in the media, have few, if any, clues or understanding about the basis of the products in our daily lives from crude oil! Energy literacy at its worst!!!

Kamala, armed with her lack of energy literacy, continues her pursuit to eliminate the only known sources of the products that are supporting modern lifestyles and economies around the world.

Looking back at the history of the petroleum industry, it illustrates the black cruddy looking crude oil was virtually useless, unless it could be manufactured (refineries) into oil derivatives that are now the basis of chemical products, such as plastics, solvents, and medications, that are essential for supporting modern lifestyles.

Kamala should know that there is no need to over-regulate the “suppliers of fossil fuels” when she has no replacements to meet the supply chain of product “demands” of our materialistic world. It’s obvious that her energy policies are the real existential threat to billions across our planet.

Over the last 200 years, after the discovery of the products and transportation fuels that could be manufactured out of crude oil, the world populated from 1 to 8 billion. It was the “products” from oil that supported the tremendous growth in population.

Today, we have more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft and more than 50,000 military aircraft that use the fuels manufactured from crude oil. The fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of jets moving people and products, and the merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space programs, are also dependent on what can be manufactured from crude oil.

In her home state of California, the 4th largest economy in the world, Kamala is proud that California has increased imported crude oil from 5 percent in 1992 to almost 60 percent today of total consumption. Today, California’s nine International airports, 41 military airports, and three of the largest shipping ports in the world, are all controlled by foreign oil.

Kamala’s energy policies for the entire country will follow the “successes” in California to continue reductions in crude oil productions so the country can continue increasing our reliance on foreign countries to meet the energy demands of America’s economy and personal lives!

Petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil are the basis of “products”:

Products in manufacturing wind turbine blades, solar panels, vehicles, and everything that “needs” electricity.

Products widely used in healthcare within pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and plastic medical supplies.

Products for construction materials to décor and kitchen necessities.

Products of tires and asphalt used in transportation infrastructures.

Fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of commercial jets moving people and products, and the merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space programs.

Kamala Harris does not comprehend that Tesla’s are 100% made from crude oil !

EV tires, electronic components, upholstery, etc., are 100% made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Further, all the parts and components of every electricity generation system (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar) are also made from the oil derivatives manufactured from oil!

Before the 1800’s, and before the discovery of oil, we had no crude oil and obviously no products and no electricity and no Tesla’s!

Mandating EV’s, and electricity generation from wind turbines and solar panels, is mandating more usage of crude oil.

Simplistically, to rid the world of oil usage, stop using the products made from oil!

If Kamala wants to promote ridding the world of oil, she should start promoting humanity to stop demanding the products and fuels from Oil!

