Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
33m

Solid breakdown of the constitutional tension here. The appropriations angle is what makes Wisconsin's chalenge legally compelling rather than just partisan noise. I worked briefly in state govt procurement and the budget authority question always came up when external funding entered the picture. What's intresting is how this mirrors broader debates about foundation influence in governemnt agencies whether its Gates in education or Arnold in criminal justice reform. The Senate committee's mid April deadline should produce usefull precedent for other states grappling with similar arrangements.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture