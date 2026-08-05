Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

Let them continue down the path of isolationism and exclusion. Just push them aside and forget them. Any products they wish to buy can come from prepaid orders at high prices with the eu paying all taxes and fees and transport. Soon they will be dehydrating in the hot sun, freezing in the cold winter. What a bunch of goofballs.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
2h

Fits in with the rise of DSA in the US🫠? Taxing the greening of the earth and increasing crop yields worldwide - well done! Xi is sure to toast this brilliant strategy with his fav rice wine.

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