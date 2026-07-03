Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

Fossil fuels have allowed us to enjoy life with the following that were not available just a few centuries ago, before we discovered how to refine raw crude oil into useful products and transportation fuels.

• Hospitals

• Airports

• Militaries

• Medical equipment

• Telecommunications

• Communications systems

• Space programs

• Appliances

• Electronics

• Sanitation systems

• Heating and ventilating

• Transportation - vehicles, rail, ocean, and air

• Construction - roads and buildings

• Nearly Half the World’s Population Relies on Synthetic Fertilizers Made from Fossil Fuels

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture