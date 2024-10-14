Judith Curry is a straight-talking climate scientist who doesn't hesitate to lay out the facts and the problem with rapid deployment of solar and wind.via mandates and subsidies. I profiled her excellent book here and have quoted her observations many times. She's makes a lot of good ones and always goes to practicality as the foundation for her views.

Curry recently did a relatively short (23 minutes) interview with Michael Campbell of Money Talks and it's excellent:

One of the things I especially like about Curry is that she relentlessly focuses on the big picture and notes any energy transition that may be warranted might well be further along now had the climate crisis approach spurred by Al Gore and others had not intervened.

The reason for the latter, in my own view, is that too many people saw it as a corporatist bonanza with the possibilities of making trillions of dollars in grift and they enabled and pushed it along. The robbers halted the slow moving train and switched tracks to go faster and get to where the gold was stored — in the hands of governments who took it from ratepayers and taxpayers and gave it to the grifters in return for favors.

#JudithCurry #ClimateChange #MoneyTalks #Climate #Grifters #MichaelCampbell #Solar#Wind #Nuclear #FossilFuels

Share