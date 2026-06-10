Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

When asked about Paul Ehrlich receiving the MacArthur Genius Award, Julian Simon replied: “MacArthur! I can’t even get a McDonald’s!” Ed Regis added this in a Simon profile in Wired:

This did not discourage him. Doomslaying was a thankless task, but it had to be done, like taking out the garbage: it had to be carted to the dump today even if there’d be another big pile of it tomorrow.

Enter the latest neo-Malthusian award winner, Seth Borenstein, the blatantly biased climate reporter/alarmist, who is a recipient of this year’s (2026) Hall of Fame honorees as chosen by the Society of Professional Journalists, Washington, D.C. Chapter, “honoring the best journalism produced in the District of Columbia and metropolitan Maryland and Virginia.”

A science writer covering climate change, its impacts and related politics. An editor who has led his publication to national renown as the LGBTQ community’s “newspaper of record.” An investigative journalist whose work – individually and with collaborators — has exposed political corruption, improper conduct among Ohio prosecutors, and U.S. workers dying on the job for lack of shade and water.

His Hall of Fame bio:

Seth Borenstein, a Washington-based national science writer for The Associated Press. At the AP since 2006, he mainly covers climate change – plus the environment, weather, physics, astronomy and hurricanes – providing credible, fact-based information at a time when established science often has come under attack. Borenstein also teaches journalism at New York University’s campus in Washington, D.C.

Comment

So where are the awards for energy and climate realists at a time of doom-and-gloom exaggeration? How about an award for Kevin J. Mooney? His new book, Climate Porn: How and Why Anti-Population Zealots Fabricate Science, while Targeting American Capitalism, Freedom, and Independence, is on much firmer ground that the scare-of-the-day oeuvre of Borenstein. From the book’s summary:

Climate Porn reveals how everyday Americans—from farmers and small business owners to scientists and local officials—have been unfairly penalized by policies driven more by ideology than evidence. By exposing these hidden tactics, this book offers readers a clear understanding of how deeply entrenched globalist agendas have interfered with American self-determination and what it will take to reclaim it.

Confirmation bias is needed more than ever for a cause that is losing steam even among Left Progressives. Expect this and little more tonight at the National Press Club.

#KevinMooney #MasterResource #Bradley #SethBorenstein #NationalPressClub #ClimatePorn #Journalism #Award

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!