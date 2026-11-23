Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

On Wednesday (Nov. 18), the companies that own and run the PJM Interconnection electric grid voted to lock in a new set of governance rules. Those include generators, utilities, transmission owners, power marketers, and large electricity users. The rules give the states a bigger voice at PJM, but not the steering wheel.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro has spent the better part of two years trying to grab that wheel, and he’s not happy. He fired off a statement calling the rules “self-serving” and saying they leave the grid “held captive by greedy corporate interests.” Translation: the folks who actually keep the lights on politely told the politicians, “No thanks, we’ll drive.”

Shapiro says PJM’s members are “out of touch” with the grid’s problems and the 67 million people PJM serves. He says the new rules protect corporate interests, keep decision-making slow, and give elected leaders no meaningful role. He claims FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees PJM) “clearly identified major flaws” in PJM’s governance, and that the members made those flaws worse.

He wraps up by promising to keep working with “bipartisan governors” across the region and to use “every tool available” to protect PA families and businesses. Notice what’s missing. There’s no threat to pull PA out of PJM this time, and no specific reforms beyond “commonsense” ones that would supposedly lower costs. Here’s the full statement:

How We Got Here

This fight goes back to May, when FERC Chair Laura Swett told PJM to fix the way it makes decisions (see FERC Chair Swett Threatens PJM to Its Face: “Too Big to Function”). At the time, PJM was under fire from governors (led by Shapiro) and from the White House over soaring capacity prices and a clogged interconnection queue. FERC held a technical conference on July 23, then ordered a mediated “dispute resolution” process starting Sept. 1.

PJM management put its opening offer on the table at the Aug. 19 Members Committee meeting: an eight-point “term sheet” (see PJM’s FERC Filing is a 30-GW Sales Pitch for Marcellus Gas). Then came the showdown on Sept. 30. Members voted on three competing term sheets, from PJM management, the consumer advocates, and a coalition of member companies.

Only the members’ version got the required two-thirds “sector-weighted” supermajority. (PJM’s voting members are sorted into five sectors, and each sector gets an equal share of the vote.) PJM told FERC that neither its own plan nor the consumer advocates’ plan got even a simple majority (see FERC Slams Brakes on PJM’s ‘Deeply Flawed’ Data Center Power Auction).

Wednesday’s vote approved the actual legal language, as a package, rewriting PJM’s Operating Agreement, Tariff and Reliability Assurance Agreement to match the members’ term sheet. We have not yet seen the vote tally. PJM typically posts it a day or two after the meeting.

PJM’s Own Plan Went Further

Here’s the part Shapiro won’t tell you: PJM’s management offered the states more than the members were willing to give. Its August plan would have:

Made member votes advisory only, so PJM could push its own proposals through even when members preferred something else.

Given PJM much wider authority to file rule changes with FERC directly (FERC calls this “Section 205” filing rights). That would have covered the energy markets and transmission planning.

Stretched PJM Board terms from three years to nine.

Let the states, acting through OPSI (the Organization of PJM States, a group of state utility regulators), send their own resource adequacy proposals to FERC with only a simple majority of member support. A “jump ball” filing like this is one FERC weighs side by side with PJM’s own.

Put state appointees on the committee that nominates PJM Board members.

PJM also floated a memorandum of understanding (MOU) asking states to sign on to shared responsibility for keeping enough power plants online. In it, each state would “endeavor” to reach load-and-supply parity, meaning roughly enough generating capacity to cover its own demand, by June 1, 2035. In plain English: build your own power plants instead of leaning on your neighbors. We like that idea a lot.

What the Members Approved Instead

The members’ version gives the states real (if limited) new seats at the table:

OPSI expands to include governors’ offices, not just state utility commissions, with the members paying for it.

OPSI can put forward proposals on equal footing with PJM and member proposals.

States get one new voting seat on the Board Nominating Committee (PJM had proposed state appointees, plural).

A “public interest” mandate is written into the Operating Agreement, and Board decisions come with an impact statement on costs and benefits.

States get seats on a new Joint Steering Committee that sets PJM’s yearly priorities.

The catch for governors is the “jump ball” route to FERC on resource adequacy. A state proposal gets there only if it wins a two-thirds supermajority of the members, not the simple majority PJM offered. Board terms go to four years, with a three-term limit. The Markets and Reliability Committee gets eliminated to cut down on duplicate meetings.

Next Stop: FERC

The governors saw this coming. The day before the Sept. 30 vote, OPSI and the Governors’ Collaborative wrote to the PJM Board complaining that the members’ plan reduced “the sovereign states to supplicants before the private Members.” They promised to “forcefully oppose it before the Commission and beyond.” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office said the plan “stifles the states.” Shapiro’s statement is the latest salvo.

So it now goes to FERC, which will decide whether the members’ package is good enough. Back in July, Swett warned that FERC would use its full authority to impose reforms if PJM and its members didn’t get there on their own.

MDN’s Take

Let’s be clear about what Shapiro means by “meaningful role” for elected leaders: he wants politicians’ hands on the grid. These are the same politicians whose policies helped create the mess in the first place. Think of PA’s attempt to join RGGI (a carbon tax on power plants by another name), plus years of pushing to retire reliable plants and replace them with wind and solar that only shows up when the weather cooperates.

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s what PJM itself told FERC in August: “PJM does not set retail electric bills, which are influenced by many other factors including local utility costs, state policies, taxes and customer usage.” State policies and taxes. That’s PJM’s polite way of saying, “Look in the mirror, Governor.”

Are the member companies looking out for themselves? Of course they are. Transmission owners and generators protected their turf here, and PJM’s own management wanted a faster, more decisive PJM than the members allowed.

That’s a fair criticism, and we’d like to see PJM move faster on things like interconnection. But “the companies with billions invested in the grid get a big say in how it’s run” is a far better arrangement than “governors facing reelection get to rewrite the rules whenever prices rise.” The members’ plan also gives the states more of a voice than they’ve ever had. Shapiro calls that “no meaningful role.” We call it a seat at the table, not the head of it.

For our readers, this matters. PJM covers Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, the heart of the Marcellus/Utica. Whoever writes PJM’s rules decides whether new gas-fired power plants get built and paid for, and those plants are big new customers for our molecules. We want those rules written by people who understand how the grid works, not by politicians chasing headlines. Round one goes to the grid. Round two is at FERC, where this fight isn’t strictly left vs. right, since the White House has been leaning on PJM too. Stay tuned.

#PJM #Pennsylvania #Shapiro #FERC #ElectricRates #Renewables #Politicians

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