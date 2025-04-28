Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Corporate welfare—the transfer of taxpayers’ money to businesses—is ugly, no matter if the money goes to large or small businesses. True to form, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor, Josh Shapiro, and his political operative at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), “Acting” Secretary Jessica Shirley, yesterday launched a program to try and spread nearly half a billion dollars of taxpayer’s money from the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (Biden’s Green New Scam) to businesses large and small in the Keystone State.

They euphemistically call the program RISE PA (Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania). It should be called “Spread Taxpayer Dollars to Buy Votes” (STD BV).

The RISE PA program funds Penn State and a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization called Catalyst Connection to “help manufacturers reduce energy waste and adopt cutting-edge technologies.” Which is gobbledegook for giving money to friends and cronies, buying their votes for years to come. “Reduce energy waste” is code for “eliminate the use of fossil energy.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today announced two strategic partnerships that will expand energy job opportunities across the Commonwealth while helping small and mid-sized manufacturers reduce costs, lower emissions, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving energy economy. Through the RISE PA (Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania) initiative, DEP is partnering with Penn State’s Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program (PennTAP), which provides no-cost technical assistance to help small and mid-sized businesses improve energy efficiency and environmental performance, and Catalyst Connection, a Pittsburgh-based economic development organization focused on manufacturing innovation. “These partnerships are a win-win for Pennsylvania,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “RISE PA is about investing in our people, our planet, and our economy. By helping manufacturers reduce energy waste and adopt cutting-edge technologies, we’re not only supporting cleaner air and lower energy costs—we’re also creating more good-paying energy jobs right here in Pennsylvania.” The collaboration with PennTAP will provide hands-on technical assistance to help manufacturers identify and implement practical, energy-saving solutions. Leveraging decades of experience, PennTAP empowers businesses to increase efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and lower operational costs, all while driving sustainable growth. The PennTAP partnership will support approximately 800 small and medium size manufacturing businesses. “RISE PA is a game-changer for Pennsylvania manufacturers,” said Tanna Pugh, director of PennTAP. “By helping manufacturers adopt energy-efficient technology, this program lowers costs, boosts sustainability and keeps Pennsylvania industries competitive in a changing economy.” Catalyst Connection, a long-standing leader in southwestern Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector, will provide direct support to companies applying for RISE PA grants, including technical training. These grants, managed by DEP, will fund projects that create opportunities for energy contractors, engineers, and skilled workers across the state. Together, these efforts will support workforce development and innovation in the clean energy economy. “RISE PA is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Pennsylvania’s industrial economy,” said Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection. “It enables manufacturers— especially small and mid-sized companies— to invest in sustainable technologies that will reduce emissions, lower costs, and ensure long-term growth.” This announcement aligns with Governor Josh Shapiro’s “Lightning Plan(opens in a new tab)”, an “all of the above” energy plan to spark new energy development in Pennsylvania, create energy jobs, lower costs for consumers, and position the Commonwealth as a national energy leader for decades to come. For more information on RISE PA and how to apply for technical assistance or funding, visit: dep.pa.gov/RISE-PA.

Pittsburgh-based Catalyst Connection and Penn State’s Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on a new Shapiro administration initiative to boost manufacturing and energy. The program is called Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania, otherwise known as RISE PA. The goals of the $396 million federally funded program, which is part of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s economic development initiative for Pennsylvania, are designed to boost energy and manufacturing jobs while reducing costs and emissions. Catalyst Connection will give direct support to companies that apply for RISE PA grants. The help to small- and medium-sized manufacturers in southwestern Pennsylvania will include education and technical assistance on the application process, free assessments for emissions reduction potential, audits of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and small-scale reduction projects. The group said projects that could be funded include installing solar or wind on site, switching to hydrogen or biofuels, using energy efficiency equipment, cutting down on fugitive greenhouse gas emissions from energy infrastructure and electrifying industrial equipment that use fossil fuels. “RISE PA is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Pennsylvania’s industrial economy. It enables manufacturers — especially small and mid-sized companies — to invest in sustainable technologies that will reduce emissions, lower costs and ensure long-term growth,” said Catalyst Connection President/CEO Petra Mitchell. PennTAP also will provide technical assistance for about 800 small- and medium-sized business on energy efficiency and lowering costs. “RISE PA is about investing in our people, our planet and our economy,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “By helping manufacturers reduce energy waste and adopt cutting-edge technologies, we’re not only supporting cleaner air and lower energy costs, we’re also creating more good-paying energy jobs right here in Pennsylvania.”

So the money is coming from the Biden Green New Scam (called the Inflation Reduction Act), which we told you about last summer (see PA Gov. Shapiro Gets $396 Million in Bribes from Biden-Harris EPA). The IRA mortgages our great-grandchildren’s future to pass out money to cronies now. That’s the Democrat Party (and sadly, sometimes the Republican Party). In this case, it’s Democrat Josh Shapiro handing out your great-grandkids’ money to buy votes.

The incoming Trump administration put a pause on distributing funds from the IRA to PA and other states. Shapiro sued the administration to unpause it (see PA Gov. Sues Trump Admin for Pausing $2B in Energy-Related Payments). A week later, the funds were unpaused (see PA Gov. Claims Victory in Un-Pausing $2B in Energy-Related Payments). It is that money now flowing to PA that Shapiro and his team can’t redistribute fast enough. Makes us want to barf.

Editor’s Note: Catalyst Connection is a big-time grifter. It has, over the last five years, for instance, grabbed a $5 million grant from the Department of Defense, and a $2 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant to support “economic diversification for manufacturers in coal-impacted communities.” Its leader, Petra Mitchell, received compensation totalling $421,334 in 2022, according to the outfit’s latest 990 return. The RISE PA website, of course, refers to itself as a “a $396 million statewide industrial decarbonization grant program.” What more do we need to know about this scam?

