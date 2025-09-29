Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Yesterday, we told you about comments made by several governors from states covered by the PJM electric grid delivered to a bash PJM summit organized by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (see Governors Pile on Bashing PJM Grid, Including Va.’s Youngkin).

The governors are being blamed for high energy prices and feeling the heat, so they’re looking for a scapegoat. We told you that it is their own policies of pursuing unreliable renewable energy and imposing excessive regulations on the energy industry that are causing these high prices, not incompetent management by PJM. Two PA State Senators agree and issued their own comments to respond to Shapiro and the other bashers.

Senator Gene Yaw, the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, had a masterful response. He lectures Shapiro and the other PJM bashers that they have “a fundamental misunderstanding of how our electric grid operates.” Yaw compares PJM to an air traffic control facility.

Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, issued the following statement in response to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Summit on the State of PJM Interconnection: “Yesterday’s PJM Summit revealed a fundamental misunderstanding of how our electric grid operates. The governor incorrectly blamed PJM for higher electricity prices largely caused by progressive energy policies in states across PJM’s footprint. PJM does not own generation facilities or distribution lines. It simply manages the flow of electricity across the grid. “PJM is like an air traffic controller. The controller does not own the airport or the planes. They just direct traffic to ensure everyone gets where they need to go safely. Blaming PJM for higher energy costs is like blaming air traffic controllers for expensive airline tickets. “Instead of pointing fingers, the governor should join Senate Republicans in our efforts to strengthen reliability and encourage affordable baseload generation. Pennsylvania helped build PJM into one of the most reliable power markets in the nation, and we should work with PJM and regulators to keep it that way.”

Senator Scott Martin, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, lays most of the blame for high electric prices on Shapiro and his predecessor (Tom Wolf) attempting to force Pennsylvania to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) carbon tax scheme.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) issued the following statement today in reaction to Governor Shapiro’s comments yesterday on energy policy: “It is beyond frustrating to hear Governor Shapiro continuing to make our regional grid operator a scapegoat for his poor energy policies. The single biggest impediment to increased energy production, expanded baseload capacity and lower prices for consumers is the looming threat of Pennsylvania being entered into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and having over a billion dollars of new taxes levied on Pennsylvania consumers and energy producers. That threat only exists because Governor Shapiro is continuing to push the issue in the courts. “The Commonwealth Court already ruled that RGGI is unconstitutional. The most important thing Governor Shapiro could do to unleash Pennsylvania’s energy potential is dropping his appeal of the RGGI ruling and getting government out of the market’s way. He hasn’t come anywhere close to doing that during his nearly three years in office. “Part of being a leader is reflecting on your approach to issues and making positive changes when your method isn’t working. Governor Shapiro’s approach isn’t working, and it’s preventing us from expanding baseload capacity to prevent price increases and avoid potential blackouts in the years ahead. His unwillingness to reexamine issues like the RGGI appeal, moratoriums on natural gas drilling, and the deep flaws in his ‘RGGI lite’ Lightning plan are setting us back at a time when we need to move forward. “Governor Shapiro needs to do more than just complain and deflect blame. It’s time for him to take accountability and actually get stuff done for Pennsylvanians – not just talk about it.”

Both are perfect responses to the bash PJM gang and its ring leader, Josh Shapiro.

