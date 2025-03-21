Remember Josh Fox? Does anyone remember the fellow who put together that deceptive Gasland movie built on the lie that fracking caused faucets to flame? Well, I do. Here’s a rundown on him, if you don’t, but that’s history and we’ve all moved on haven’t we? I certainly had until my realtor son living in California sent me this photo he took of this nifty tankless gas water heater he observed:I

I knew, of course, it couldn’t be Josh’s company. So, I checked it out and found out this from Grok:

Gasland is an appliance company that operates under the brand Gasland Chef, specializing in kitchen and outdoor appliances like gas cooktops, electric cooktops, wall ovens, range hoods, and portable water heaters. It’s owned by Junsky Appliances Limited, a company based in Zhongshan, China, with its U.S. operations headquartered at 3330-A Marathon Ct, North Charleston, South Carolina. Gasland markets itself as a professional brand focused on innovative designs to enhance everyday cooking, claiming to serve over 500,000 families across 12+ countries as of 2024, per its website (gaslandchef.com). Products are sold through major retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walmart, often at competitive prices, emphasizing features like free shipping and modern aesthetics. The company traces its origins to 2003, when it began focusing on kitchen appliance innovation, though this date comes from its own promotional material rather than independent records. The Gasland Chef trademark was filed by Junsky Appliances Limited on July 14, 2019, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, suggesting formal branding efforts ramped up around then. However, its broader presence—beyond a niche Chinese manufacturer—likely solidified in the U.S. market closer to the late 2010s, as online reviews and retailer listings (e.g., Amazon, Home Depot) start appearing more consistently around 2020. A Reddit thread from June 2020 notes uncertainty about the brand’s legitimacy, hinting it was still obscure then, possibly a newer import player. Gasland’s rise aligns with the boom in direct-to-consumer Chinese appliance brands, leveraging e-commerce and low-cost manufacturing. It’s not a legacy name like GE or Whirlpool—its 1 invention patent, 76 utility patents, and 11 design patents (claimed in 2024) suggest a focus on iterative, practical designs rather than groundbreaking tech. Customer feedback varies: some praise affordability and functionality, others slam poor customer service and quality (e.g., BBB complaints about damaged goods and slow responses). It’s a budget-tier player, not a premium one, and its “since 2003” claim might reflect Junsky’s founding rather than Gasland Chef’s market debut, which seems more recent—likely mid-to-late 2010s in the U.S.

So, Josh, it appears the Chinese stole your brand, although I readily admit they put it to much smarter use. I suggest you sue and settle for a royalty on every gas product. They might give you the Heisman but it’s probably worth a shot and could be a win-win for all of us, you know. You’d bring back a bit of your fame, we’d promote natural gas, and the company would experience sales and exposure. What’s not to like? Go for it!

