It’s almost impossible to believe John Kerry said what he said the other day, but he did say it, and perhaps that’s a good thing as he fully outed the globalist elitist cabal of which he has always been part. Check it out below

And, here is the ugly transcript:

The dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing and growing. It’s part of our problem, particularly in democracies. In terms of building consensus around any issue. It’s really hard to govern today. You can’t, you know. The referees we used to have to determine what's a fact and what isn't a fact, that kind, you know, been eviscerated to a certain degree. And, people self-select where they go for their news or for their information and then you just get into a vicious cycle. So, it's really really hard, much harder, to build consensus today than at any time in the 45-50 years I've been involved in this. And, you know there's a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you're going to have, you know, some accountability on facts, etc.. But, look, if people go to only one source and the source they go to is sick and, you know, has an agenda and they're putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just you know hammer it out of existence. So, what we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern by, hopefully, winning enough votes you free to be able to implement change. Now, obviously, there are some people in our country who are prepared to implement change in other ways and that's very dangerous. … I think democracies are very challenged right now and have not proven they can move fast enough or big enough to deal with the challenges that we are facing.

Notice that when Kerry speaks of democracy he simply means the ability to implement his agenda. He, therefore, attempts, not so cleverly, to distract by saying everyone but him has an agenda.

Kerry has no use for democracy whatsoever. What he wants, rather, is a system where he can freely change things and have it reported as he see fit and only as he sees fir. There is to be no debate, just acceptance. Moreover, he’s willing to hammer us, our Constitution, our First Amendment right to free speech, and any semblance of democracy, out of existence to get what he wants, because his agenda just isn’t being implemented fast enough.

He then has the nerve to suggest others are dangerous. That’s John Kerry, a smug elitist who only wants to pal around with other World Economic Forum types and play Master of the Universe on his own stage. That’s what the phony ‘climate crisis’ is all about for him; another act in his power play. And, he’s too block-headed to realize what he just said; that he’s the danger to our democracy if anyone is.

