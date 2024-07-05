Joe Biden is trying to save himself after the media cover placed over of his mental condition came unglued after a debate that none of his controllers thought Trump would ever accept. Now, no one can pretend any longer; we have a President without the ability to function normally, let alone govern. And, it’s revealed much more as well. I’m talking about the nature of those who have enabled all this, one of whom is Abigail Disney, the heir to Roy’s fortune and a funder of both the Stonehenge vandalism and Joe Biden.

All the money behind environmental extremism comes from special interests. There are two types: (a) those who finance radicals to directly and indirectly promote green scams and land grabs, and (b) those seeking power and influence either to serve as masters of the universe or simply to assuage their own guilt at having done so undeservedly well. It is those among the latter who not willing to go the route of St. Francis and reject it all, that Abigail Disney belongs.

This brings me to this Biden story, excerpts of which follow:

President Joe Biden is facing an uprising from some his own party’s wealthy donors, including an heiress to the Disney family fortune, who say they will no longer fund the Democratic Party until Biden drops out of the presidential race following his disastrous debate performance. Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who co-founded The Walt Disney Co., told CNBC on Thursday that she plans to withhold donations to the party she has funded for years until Biden drops out. The president has said he has no plans to withdraw from the race, despite calls for him to do so. “I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high,” Abigail Disney said in a lengthy statement to CNBC. “If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire.” …Abigail Disney has been a longtime supporter of Democrats. She gave $50,000 to the Jane Fonda Climate political action committee in April, according to a Federal Election Commission filing. The PAC has given $35,000 to Democrats running for congressional seats, according to data from OpenSecrets. Disney gave $150,000 in 2014 to Planned Parenthood Votes, a PAC affiliated with the health care nonprofit, according to OpenSecrets. That PAC this election cycle has spent more than $400,000 supporting Democrats, including $26,000 for Biden.

Unmentioned in this story, or her Wikipedia page for that matter, is what we told you back in April about the trust-funder revolt and an event honoring Lisa Murkowski, perhaps America’s repulsive politician:

Equally repulsive is a group by the name of the Climate Emergency Fund. It is the creation of far-left trustfunders such as Aileen Getty, Rory Kennedy and Abigail Disney who created it with gobs of money they inherited from grandparents who made it in oil, bootleg liquor and entertainment. The Fund finances an extremist group named Climate Defiance who practices a certain type of violence we [saw in a] video of their attack on an event honoring Lisa Murkowski.

Since then Abigail Disney’s group of extremists having sprayed paint on all sorts of valuable artwork, painted Stonehenge, and engaged in all sorts of inexcusable actions in a civil society. She’s participated personally, too, although her cause in this instance (protesting private jets) earns some sympathy at least, for consistency, although her comment about it being hard to give up the jets elicits a lot less of it:

Abigail Disney being arrested at East Hampton Airport on Friday. (Margaret Klein Salamon/Climate Emergency Fund)

Abigail Disney, Rory Kennedy and Aileen Getty are all spoiled children of wealth who know nothing of middle-class life but want to direct our lives, and this has been the heart of Joe Biden’s and most Democrats’ constituencies. But the pandering to elites by these politicians is never enough, as Joe is learning today. Nothing less than complete subservience is demanded. This why they love the idea of going after a Murkowski, a widely admired piece of art, and historical sites. They want the attention. They thrive on reputations of being outlaws. They want us to know they are at the center of the universe and nothing else — no person, no object, no idea, no value — shall take precedence.

Joe Biden put these people ahead of us, and now they’re throwing him to the side. It’s poetic justice, of course, and simply the way the elitist left works, but it’s still a sad lesson what’s happened to Western Civilization.

