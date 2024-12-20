Guest Post by Gabrielle Hoffman of CFact.

A new episode of our video series Conservation Nation just posted.

I traveled to Delaware, home to President Joe Biden, to expose how residents of the First State aren’t sold on solar.

As CFACT’s readers know, solar power is one of the least reliable sources of electricity out there. Per the Department of Energy, solar has the lowest capacity factor rate of all energy sources – only functioning for just 24.9% of the year. Not to mention, utility-scale solar projects are monstrously land intensive.

Despite Delaware going all-in on solar, only 172 megawatts (MW) of solar power has been installed. That amounts to a mere 4% of the state’s electricity generation. Delaware is still heavily dependent on natural gas, which supplies 87% of the state’s electricity. Ouch!

In two of Delaware’s three counties, locals are fighting to stop the spread of dozens of proposed solar installations. Concerned residents told me solar desertification puts wildlife, the state’s natural beauty and vital industries such as farming at risk.

Watch Episode 19 of Conservation Nation below!

