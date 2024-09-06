It is becoming more and more clear the ‘climate crisis’ is simply not selling, especially as ordinary people realize what it’s truly all about: grifting off government on a scale never before seen and accumulating power to control us all. As JoNova notes here regarding Australian politics and here about the American version, the electioneering pols are holding back on their climate agendas, talking softly and hiding their big sticks.

But, one fellow apparently didn’t get the message or ignored the script, going off teleprompter:

So, now he admits it, at the worst possible time, but that’s Joe Biden. The naming of the legislation as the Inflation Reduction Act was ‘doublethink’ and ‘newspeak’ on a whole new outrageous level not even Orwell could have imagined. The act was a giveaway to the climate grifters who supported Biden and everyone who voted for it knew it. They also knew it would worsen inflation, not reduce it. They knowingly lied and deceived on the grandest of scales and now our empty cornhusk of a President has admitted it.

This needs little explanation But here is a little excerpt from 1984 to explain:

To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it, to believe that democracy was impossible and that the Party was the guardian of democracy, to forget whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again: and above all, to apply the same process to the process itself. That was the ultimate subtlety: consciously to induce unconsciousness, and then, once again, to become unconscious of the act of hypnosis you had just performed. Even to understand the word 'doublethink' involved the use of doublethink.

Says it all, doesn’t it? ‘Climate crisis’ doesn’t sell, so they lied. They pretended it was something else, and now they don’t want to talk about it at all. Thank goodness, Joe doesn’t know any better!

