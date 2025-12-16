Well, this is stunning, although hardly unexpected. Check out this 4-minute summary:

The Ford EV debacle is incredible. As the great Robert Bryce notes, it’s really a $35.1 billion disaster, all easily predicted by the man on the street but not by the politically correct captains of corporatism.

Ford Motor Company announced it would take a $19.5 billion charge due to its headlong rush to build EVs. As the Wall Street Journal noted, “The sum is among the largest impairments taken by a company and marks the US auto industry’s biggest reckoning to date that it can’t realize its electric-vehicle ambitions anytime soon.”

Anytime soon? How about never? Does never work for you?

The losses aren’t just financial. The company also announced that all 1,600 employees at its new battery plant in Glendale, Kentucky, will be laid off. It’s not clear how many of those workers will be rehired as the facility is converted to make batteries for data centers and utility applications. Furthermore, given cutthroat competition from existing battery giants such as CATL, BYD, LG, Panasonic, and others, it’s not clear how Ford will ever make money in that business.

In an article headlined, “Ford Takes $19.5 Billion Hit in Detroit’s Biggest EV Bust,” the Journal’s Sharon Terlep had some peachy quotes from the company’s CEO, Jim Farley. “Instead of plowing billions into the future knowing these large EVs will never make money, we are pivoting,” Farley said. “We now know enough about the US market where we have a lot more certainty in this second inning” of reduced-emissions powertrains. He also told the Journal that the company was planning a new low-cost EV strategy, and that “We’ve got to land the plane.”

Land the plane? Dude! Your entire EV strategy, the strategy you were in charge of, just crashed and burst into flames, and the bill for the damage is, checks notes…$35.1 billion! And yet, you say you have “got to land the plane.”