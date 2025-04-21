Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

She is not done yet. The next stanza for the former head of the U.S. Department of Energy will be to lobby for her rent-seeking clients (the revolving door). Here is her latest!

This follows Jennifer Granholm‘s last communication on social media, the “I’m-sorry-about-this” open letter (“To my DOE colleagues”) that began

Like many of you, I’ve been sick about the news of the past month. I’ve been hearing about you DOEers whom we recruited for your brilliance and expertise, those of you who moved from your home state to take your skills to the nation, those of you with young children, those of you who took large pay cuts to come into public service, those of you who saw service to our nation as a mission. So many of you tossed into the unknown.

This is on you, Madam, not course-correcting Trump/Wright. I commented on her post:

Shame on you for being a puppet of false climate/energy thinking and for ballooning the federal debt. Chris Wright is a breath of fresh air that you should appreciate. Social justice = the best energies.

I also attached a link to the federal Debt Clock. Funny how bureaucrats don’t care about spending , the budget deficit, and the national debt. They can always kick the can down the road–until now in the case of Jennifer Granholm and DOE.

