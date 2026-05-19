Stache has another excellent 8-minute video up on the subject of EV battery issues. This one is a case of everyone blaming each other, and the motorist left holding the bag for what is the fault of a mad, politically correct rush to EVs that was never thought out ahead of time:

The damage done to the automotive industry, and those who buy EVs, by EVs is immeasurable!

#StacheDTraining #EVs #Batteries #Insurance #Runaway #Fires #BatteryFires #Recalls #Stellantis #Jeep

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