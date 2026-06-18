Less than five months ago, this was the story on Jaguar, despite an earlier disastrous rollout of its EV products (pink blobs for cars):

Jaguar has firmly denied a report suggesting it is reconsidering its all-electric strategy, reaffirming that battery-electric vehicles remain the sole path forward for the storied British brand. Road & Track reported the news on January 26, 2026. The denial follows a weekend report from The Times of London claiming Jaguar was quietly exploring a partially gasoline-powered, range-extended model to address concerns about driving range. Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the vehicle could travel up to 621 miles with the help of an internal combustion engine. Jaguar Land Rover rejected the claim outright. “Our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged,” a JLR spokesperson told Autocar, adding that the company is preparing to unveil its first new electric Jaguar later this year. An anonymous company source went further, dismissing the report as “rubbish.” Similar statements were issued to Automotive News. Jaguar’s EV roadmap remains intact, with three high-performance electric models planned. The first, expected in March or April 2026, is a striking four-door grand tourer producing roughly 1,030 horsepower. Jaguar engineers have said the brand’s new Electric Architecture is not designed to accommodate a range-extender engine, citing battery packaging constraints. Prototype testing points to a 120-kWh battery and an estimated 400 miles of EPA-rated range, along with a focus on ride comfort and refined dynamics.

Image: Jaguar

The electric reboot is central to Jaguar’s ambition to move upmarket and compete more directly with ultra-luxury brands like Bentley. Two additional EVs, likely an SUV and either a sports car or large luxury sedan, are expected later in the decade. For now, Jaguar has paused production entirely as it retools factories and prepares for its all-electric relaunch… Production at Jaguar’s Solihull plant briefly paused on December 19, 2025, as the final F-PACE rolled off the assembly line. Its departure marked more than the end of a decade-long model run. It closed the chapter on internal combustion engines at Jaguar, bringing an entire era of the brand’s history to an end. Jaguar’s bold commitment to an all-electric future is more than just a strategic gamble. It is a clear signal to the automotive industry that the era of gasoline-powered vehicles is winding down… The move by Jaguar reflects a broader trend that other automakers are unlikely to ignore for long. As governments tighten emissions regulations, consumer demand for cleaner transportation grows, and battery technology improves, traditional internal combustion engines are becoming increasingly untenable. Major OEMs will soon face a stark choice: invest in electrification or risk falling behind. The writing is on the wall. Gas-powered cars will gradually vanish from mainstream production as EVs take center stage… Jaguar’s commitment is impressive as other makers cut back on EV. This cutting back has caused a huge amount of anti EV misinfo and disinfo. Don’t be fooled by anti-EV misinfo and disinfo. Turning back from cost-saving EVs in favor of polluting, inefficient gas vehicles is a BIG MISTAKE that helps China and hurts the USA.

Today, this is the story from the ever-left Guardian::

Jaguar Land Rover has said it will make more hybrid cars as part of an effort to focus on growth in the US, as Britain’s largest carmaker further rowed back on the transition away from fossil fuels. The manufacturer told investors on Wednesday it would offer petrol and hybrid versions of new models, including smaller SUVs that had previously been planned to shift to all-electric sales. It aims to make US sales equivalent to the current size of the business – a shift that implies a strategy of selling a further 250,000 cars to wealthy Americans. Carmakers across the world have delayed their shift to EVs as governments dilute regulations or, in the case of the US under Donald Trump, removed nearly all incentives to sell battery cars… PB Balaji, who took over as the chief executive of JLR last year, said: “To truly manifest the power of our brands, we will increase our focus on North America, our biggest market. The rising demand for luxury products coupled with the strong preference we see for our brands signals significant growth potential…” The company, based in the West Midlands, said it will add the ability to make hybrid electric versions of its smaller SUVs at its factory at Halewood, Merseyside, as well as a hybrid version of its bestselling Defender. The shared manufacturing blueprint for those vehicles will be modified to allow the production of more polluting hybrids. Hybrids rely on their petrol engines while also using a small battery to make limited carbon savings. The decision to make more hybrids, which can typically travel only negligible distances using their batteries, further rolls back a decision in 2023 to make Halewood an electric-only factory.

Cry us a river! Nothing you ever said about EVs was true, and people don’t want them. They only buy because of subsidies and mandates. You believed your own rhetoric instead of listening to customers.

#Guardian #Jaguar #EVs #EHybrids #PetrolCars #CombustionCars

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