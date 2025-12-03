The MGUY reports on the apparent firing of the Jaguar designer who came up with that disastrously woke EV model last year. You know. The one that looked like a brightly colored cartoon version of a tin can on heels, although the advertising was worse than the car.

One hates to wish firing on anyone, but it is often a necessary part of growing up as a person or a company. Firings can be very good for careers and prosperity. It was surely necessary in the case of Jaguar. It’s also essential to civil society. That’s because far too many companies, institutions, and politicians routinely let their pride tell them they’re more important than the people they serve. They fall prey to the fatal conceit, falsely imagining their talent in one thing makes them superior in every regard, which is never true.

Bill Buckley explained it best when he famously said “I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the Boston telephone directory than … the Harvard faculty.” Wisdom is found not in “experts” alone but, rather, by constituencies, customer bases, and members in the thousands who come from every walk of life and complement each other by their different takes on the matter at hand. Those infected with the fatal conceit, though, are the ones who throw this caution to the wind and decide they will somehow gain by showing how much smarter they are and going in the exact opposite direction, even insulting their bases.

This is what we saw with Jaguar, Bud Light, and Cracker Barrel. It’s also Republican politicians who decide a compliment from the New York Times is more valuable than representing the views of their voters. And, it’s college administrators who suppose being politically correct is more important than delivering educations or fostering real debate and real thinking. It’s a disease of human nature. It’s the sin of pride.

