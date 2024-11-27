Honestly, I thought it was impossible to milk any more attention, laughter or wisdom out of the Jaguar ad blunder but I was wrong. But, the "head in the sand" leadership of Jaguar decided to double down on his hard-to-believe error by calling anyone who noticed the mistake "vile, intolerant haters.”

Here is a GB News takedown of that new mistake (the first few minutes are quite good):

But, no one could possibly milk more out of this “car crash in slow motion” than John Cadogan. As usual, a language warning applies:

Cadogan offers much wisdom on the matter at hand and he’s not afraid to point out the car itself — an EV model launched at a time when that artificially created market isn’t looking so great — is going nowhere. Jaguar has destroyed a brand to try to sell a type of car no Jaguar type driver wants. The ad is the epitome of foolish political correctness and calling those don’t like it “haters” is the last resort of losers and not smart at all.

Let’s hope Jaguar fires a few people quickly and we get onto something else, but we couldn’t ignore the lengths to which EV madness have taken us, could we?

