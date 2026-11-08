The song "Jackson," according to Wikipedia, was written in 1963 by Billy Edd Wheeler and Jerry Leiber. It was recorded in 1963 by the Kingston Trio.

It achieved fame with two 1967 versions, the first of which was by Johnny Cash and June Carter, who later reprised their success with the song on Jonny’s TV show:

The other 1967 version was by Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra:

George Strait and Martina McBride later did a great version, too:

And, finally, there’s the movie version by Joaquin Phoenix & Reese Witherspoon, which recreates the auro of the song, even if the singing isn’t quite up to that of Johnny and June:

Happy Sunday! Enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom #Jackson #JuneCarter #JohnnyCash #KingstonTrio #NancySinatra #LeeHazlewood #GeorgeStrait #MartinaMcBride #JoaquinPhoenix #ReeseWitherspoon #WalkTheLine

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