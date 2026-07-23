Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Colette Prefontaine's avatar
Colette Prefontaine
1h

Maybe the University should be the first on the blackout list. No air conditioning for your buildings.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
42m

The Crude Truth is ….

Energy "REALITY" is that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any transportation fuels or products for life as we know it.

Without refineries to manufacture that useless black tar that we call crude oil, into usable transportation fuels and oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our daily lives, we’re back to the 1800’s.

Energy “Reality” is that the world’s 8 billion are NOT pro-oil, but they are PRO “THE PRODUCTS and TRANSPORTATION FUELS MADE FROM OIL”.

Today, we’re a materialistic society. Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels that get made from fossil fuels that support:

• Hospitals

• Airports

• Militaries

• Medical equipment

• Telecommunications

• Communications systems

• Space programs

• Appliances

• Electronics

• Sanitation systems

• Heating and ventilating

• Transportation - vehicles, rail, ocean, and air

• Construction - roads and buildings

• Nearly Half the World’s Population Relies on Synthetic Fertilizers Made from Fossil Fuels

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