This story illustrates, better than most, the condescension Climate Blob elites and experts have for your concerns. ‘We have to save the planet with green energy and your complaints about the costs and your demands for reliable energy cannot stand in the way,” they say (emphasis added):

With yet another power price hike in the works this year, an energy technology expert warns South Australians may need to consider tolerating the occasional blackout for the sake of cheaper power. The ABC reported over the weekend that a SA government energy scheme, designed to shore up supply during moments of critical demand, will add new costs to household bills as it collects about $44 million this financial year. But Australian power prices this century have already skyrocketed well beyond affordable levels for many. After generally tracking close to consumer price trends from the 1980s to the mid-2000s, they leapt 117 per cent between 2008 and 2018 alone and have continued to rise despite a recent fall in the default market offer. Some electricity users have been hit with higher charges, despite all the talk of the lower default market offers. Retailers say a rebalancing of supply and usage charges is the cause, but the regulator is investigating. Price hikes have been mostly due to network costs, or the cost of transporting power, with operators investing heavily in infrastructure — sometimes over-investing — which boosts a network’s value and what owners can charge customers. Daniel Rossetto is an expert in global environmental and energy commodity markets at Adelaide University.

He called upon Australians to have a conversation about accepting less reliable energy, or making concessions elsewhere, if it wants to bring down utility prices with any meaningful impact. He said there were “basically three major policy priorities” when it came to energy, and it was currently impossible to achieve all three for electricity.

The upgrading of poles and wires by grid operators has translated to significant cost increases for consumers. (891 ABC Adelaide: Malcolm Sutton) “One is affordability, another is sustainability, and third is security, or reliability,” he said. “One of the most important reasons why electricity bills continue to go up and people just can’t seem to find a way to get them to go down is essentially because we demand the highest standards of reliability. “Nobody in Australia, with the exception of maybe a few rural communities and so forth, is prepared to tolerate any downtime.” This means money has been poured into the network so it can withstand short periods each year when supply needs are at their peak, for example, during extended heatwaves. Australia has a gold-plated power grid which is the envy of the world. So why are consumers so unhappy? These significant investment costs are paid for by consumers because a grid operator’s income comes from earnings linked to the value of its network, with tariffs approved by official regulators. “We end up prioritising reliability by default, and sometimes also sustainability with renewables and things like that, without necessarily thinking about affordability,” Dr Rossetto said. “But are we prepared to tolerate a slightly slower pace of decarbonisation on electricity in the name of less expensive energy? Or are we prepared to take little more outage time in exchange for lower prices?”

What a bone-headed explanation. The only concession made to the truth of the matter is in the passing reference to the impact of renewables on affordability and that gets discounted in the next sentence as Rosetto appeals for blackouts to ensure decarbonisation. The entire reason for the explosion in electricity prices, of course, is that renewables are intermittent and must be backed by duplicative baseload energy, plus the need for additional power lines to bring the wind and solar energy to where it can be used to replace reliable energy.

The condescension from the academic “expert” is rampant. You must accept that sustainability is the greatest among supposed equals, exceeding energy affordability and security in importance, this being made clear by the suggestion blackoutds should just be accepted as necessary. If so, perhaps shutting off the heat and lights at Adelaide University should be the demonstration pilot.

Hat Tip: Jo Nova

#AdelaideUniversity #Rossetto #EnergyReliability #EnergySecurity #EnergyAffordability #Blackouts #Elites #Experts

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