Everyone has been talking tariffs recently, of course, but Jo Nova puts it all in proper view from an Australian perspective in her post today:

If you just want cheap coal power, you can’t, not without paying the wind and solar tariff, the battery clause, the pumped hydro pill, and the interconnector addendum. Tonight the US Tariffs have been paused for 90 days (nearly everywhere bar China) while everyone negotiates, which was no doubt the plan all along, but the invisible Green Tariffs are so much worse. Instead of just being applied once at the border, they multiply like Ebola throughout the national economy — adding an invisible hit to anything that needs heating, cooling, feeding or moving — which is everything, sooner or later, and often many times. There’s no silver lining, no accidental benefit, we’re not changing the weather, we won’t make more crops, we’re not making cheaper electricity, and we’re not bringing factories back home, we’re shipping ours off to China (where they use coal). For every green job we artificially forced into existence we know the higher energy costs they lead to will destroy 2 – 5 real jobs. And we’re not even symbolically leading the world in some fashionable cat-walk, because no one is following. We could kid ourselves once that this Politburo style artificial quest might lead to new technologies the rest of the world wanted, but those days are over. The world doesn’t want EVs or solar “farms” much, it wants AI, and that means big and cheap energy.

Could it be much clearer? No, Jo nails it by bringing everything back down to reality. And, what she says about down under is true everywhere in the West. We have accepted the worst imaginable tariffs for years by exporting jobs to China where they use coal to produce items they sell back to us at supposedly low cost, while the real additional costs are imposed on us in the form of foolish green energy subsidies, coal plant closures, and lost jobs. That's it in a nutshell, as we used to say.

Trump is putting the tariffs where they belong, on China, which has been exploiting us ever since the Bush family made them an accepted trade nation. He’s also trying to smash the green energy feeding trough and getting us back to producing our I-Phones and other stuff at home, where investment belongs. We have done nothing but feed the giant panda for far too long. It’s long past time we forced him on a diet.

