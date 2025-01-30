Guest Post from Mark Krebs and Tom Tanton at Master Resource.

As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) strives to improve government efficiency, we urge them to look carefully at the“target-rich environment” of the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) with respect to both building and appliance energy efficiency standards.

Welcome to the byzantine world of building energy codes.

The Byzantine World of Building Energy Codes

There are two basic types of building energy codes (BECS). The first type is that of codes that can be adopted by state and local authorities that prescribe how residential or commercial buildings should be constructed to reduce energy consumption (or redirect to that bureaucratically deemed “clean”) and thus qualify for getting a building permit (alongside more traditional building safety codes).

The second type of building code are is performance-oriented. These set operating budgets for building energy consumption and/or carbon emissions. Additional details for each type of program are summarized as follows:

A: Essentials of Building Energy Codes & Standards (BECS)

BECS are officially referred to as “voluntary,” and supposedly developed by “consensus,” for state and local governments to implement building energy efficiency requirements. The International Code Council (ICC), through its numerous committees, publishes these codes and generates revenues by selling them to whoever needs them (e.g., code officials, builders, trades, etc.). ICC energy codes are organized and managed under a separate division of the ICC called the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC).

Jurisdictions seeking to adopt IECC building energy codes can simply adopt the latest version once certified by DOE that they “save energy” under statute and are administrated under DOE’s EERE through their Building Energy Codes Program.” Once published by the ICC, these codes are ready for adoption into state and local building authorities and purchased by whomever. Publication sales represent a major source of ICC’s revenue. State and local code authorities may elect to adopt earlier IECC versions of the IECC codes or take an ala cart approach, picking and choosing an extensive selection of sections and options as they deem appropriate.

“Consensus” building energy codes have been largely and silently commandeered by EERE which has accelerated under the Biden administration. “Consensus” comes through “packing the bleachers” of committees with loyalists to further the Net-Zero concept. Tactics include “improving” building energy efficiency codes through “public/private partnerships.” However, the true cause of Net-Zero policies is to advance electrified “energy efficiency” via “clean” (a.k.a. renewable) energy so that consumers can be more readily controlled.

DOE’s takeover of building efficiency is directly counter to the historical role of ICC energy codes, embodied in the IECC. The IECC includes requirements for residential and commercial buildings that essentially run parallel. Prescriptive building requirements can also be met through alternative “performance” based requirements.

B: Essentials of Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS)

EERE and their National Labs also develop and fund Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS). Such set energy and/or emissions budgets that buildings must abide by. These may become more stringent over time and made enforceable by establishing financial penalties for non-performance. By design, BEPS can also be used to generate governmental revenue streams. Energy rationing may also be proposed (see here). Fortunately, BEPS are only applied to larger commercial buildings, so far at least.

Much of the initial BEPS concept was developed and financed via Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge program to “award” municipalities with cash to sign-on. The following graphic shows the status of BEPS in 2021:

Source: Draft ICC proposal to “normalize” BEPS from 2022

Bloomberg’s program was handed over to DOE/EERE via Biden’s (perversely named) “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA) funding. The following map shows the status of BEPS before IRA:

Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge winning cities, Source: https://www.bloomberg.org/environment/supporting-sustainable-cities/american-cities-climate-challenge/

The Devil Is the Details

Again, the common theme between BECS and BEPS is the massive/recent intervention by DOE’s EERE, its Labs and its well-financed NGO largesse. Initially, Net-Zero energy objectives were marketed in a manner that basically meant buildings should emit no more carbon than they consume (through fossil fuels). Under the Biden Administration and its allegiance to the “Paris Accords,” this definition simply became no more carbon emissions period.

Presently, building energy codes and standards do not legitimately serve the best interests of consumers or the environment. By intentionally limiting consumer choice to electric appliances, such policies drive-up utility costs, drive-up construction costs, squander taxpayer dollars and leads to additional overall inflation.

Consequently, these policies (along with their appliance efficiency dictates) violate (at a minimum) the following of President Trump’s Executive Orders (EOs) signed on January 20, 2025.

Traditionally, energy efficiency building codes are predicated upon the scientifically indefensible notion of emissions reductions measured at the site of consumption according to energy-use intensity (EUI) metrics per square foot. Such policies are analogous to professing that energy is created inside of utility meters. Similarly skewed logic would be to reduce the amount of buildings since buildings emit at least 37% of worldwide emissions. More Ukraine’s anyone?

Conversely, the full fuel-cycle (a.k.a., “source”) of energy accounts for most of the upstream losses and emissions needed to deliver energy to consumers is generally (but not always) ignored. Energy building codes typically also work by setting site-based limits on carbon emissions and/or consumption. Subsequently, electric resistance heating is considered “clean” and electric heat pumps can be several times “cleaner.”

While EERE and DOE National Laboratories are authorized to implement Administration energy policies, these entities are not given authority for developing energy policy. They have simply done so, for decades, under the recently debunked “Chevron Doctrine” per the Supreme Court. Adding insult to injury, these taxpayer funded entities are responsible for evaluating their own cost-effectiveness. This includes so-called “peer reviews” conducted via DOE selection and “management.”

DOE’s National Laboratories and energy efficiency NGOs, receiving Federal funding are likewise not authorized via statue to implement Net-Zero building codes. Neither are they authorized by statute to cajole state and jurisdictions into adopting them. They just do it because nobody stops them. Unwittingly or otherwise, mainstream political “leaders” tend to ignore it all and don’t seem to even think about the effect un consumers. Or if they do think about it, it’s because the DNC directs them to “get on board.”

To reiterate our main contention, the Net-Zero myopic objective to eliminate non-electric energy. Some states and cities are further indoctrinated than others and have moved much closer to BECS and BEPS that are biased towards electrification predominately (in theory) powered by renewables but irrespective of overall consumer cost effectiveness (or the lack thereof). Even if they say it is, it’s not about reducing consumer costs. It’s about reducing consumer emissions by controlling what they can and can’t do in accordance with “higher order” dictates from the UN and/or some other “new world order” directive.

Additionally, DOE also “helps” (fund) states and local jurisdictions with grants to implement these policies and to “train” code officials. A partial list of DOE’s help can be viewed at their Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP) titled Inflation Reduction Act Support for Building Energy Codes and Innovative Codes – Round 1.

Although never clearly stated, emission limits, like appliance minimum efficiency limits, may increase in severity over time and can also easily be made enforceable to generate additional revenue for state and/or local jurisdictions.

Conclusions & Proposed Action Plan

The building real-estate market has become far from free, and this market is becoming less free as a function of increasing regulations as recognized by President Trump’s EOs listed above (with excerpts in the endnotes). The referees, in the form of policy-driven regulatory agencies and officials, have been routinely bought and paid for. The rules, in the form of advocacy-driven requirements upon the market, are rigged and the bleachers have been packed to further the Net-Zero agenda of the Biden Administration and their vast parasitic largess.

We have attended many hearings over many years regarding electric utility regulation and building codes & standards. The climate alarmistsoperate within the spectrum between a cult and the occult. They have become permanent fixtures as major stakeholders.

Some of the more regular climate change alarmists NGO’s include: New Buildings Institute (NBI), Alliance to Save Energy (ASE), National Resource Defense Council (NRDC), Institute for Market Transformation(IMT), Sierra Club, Energy Efficient Codes Coalition (EECC), Building Codes Assistance Project (BCAP), etc. We have witnessed many of these entities packing the bleachers and issuing their members with instructions about how to vote. Any free-market opposition is usually scarce to non-existent.

The basic structure of EERE, populated by climate alarmists, is beyond redemption. Eradication appears to be the only thorough remedy. Clawing back funding Is also appropriate but may be much easier said than done. Only time (and effort) will tell. On January 27, 2025, OMB issued a memo to all Federal agencies ordering a “Temporary Pause of Agency Grant, Loan, and Other Financial Assistance Programs.” (Since withdrawn, the handwriting is one the wall regarding EERE.) The following day, President Trump offered an eight-month salary severance package to all Federal workers. At a minimum, there should be zero tolerance for failure to obey the OMB memo and should result in immediate termination without severance.

Comprehensively correcting this situation starts with “following the money.” This includes identifying and targeting EERE’s appropriations to develop Net-Zero code provisions and related policies through support of code-making bodies (i.e., ICC and their “energy efficiency” NGO cronies). Federal Lab supporting NetZero code as and standards under EERE include Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Lawrence Berkely National Laboratory (LBNL), and others.

With Trump back in office, such State and local hearings are likely where most of the near-future battles will be fought for at least the next four years. The problem is a general lack of organized free-market push-back against the “usual suspects.”

We need a plan. After all, “failure to plan is planning to fail.” Any ideas regarding who/ how this problem would be appreciated by leaving comments and suggestions below.

Numerous smaller localized “grass roots” NGOs are also involved in promoting Net-Zero codes and standards. Given the sheer numbers of these small entities around the country receiving DOE funding, they could be too numerous to fully identify (example here).

Given the extent that Federal Net-Zero funding has already been distributed and disbursed to States and local-based NGOs, such funding may not be recoverable either. Regardless, we will never know until we try. A serious effort should be made with equally serious funding to do so.

Per our opening paragraph, the goals of DOE/EERE have morphed over time and the objectives of saving consumers money and of saving energy are often lost in the dust. As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) strives to improve government efficiency, we urge them to look carefully at the “target-rich environment” of DOE/EERE with respect to both building and appliance energy efficiency standards. To this end we emphasize there are two facets: doing the right thing and doing the thing right. Our discussions are intended to explain these codes “as simply as possible but no simpler.” We offer our historical perspective and expertise to assist DOGE in its endeavors.

Someone once said: “If you’re not at the table, you’re probably on the menu.” In the world of building efficiency codes and performance codes and standards, just being a token guest at the table will not suffice. The reason is because the majority participants already have reached consensus to pursue Net-Zero. While we strongly support President Trumps EO’s regarding unleashing America’s energy, there is room for improvement. One of those improvements would be to prohibit the use of site-based energy efficiency metrics, or at least those “under the influence’ of all Federal Agencies.

Mark Krebs (markedwardkrebs@gmail.com), a mechanical engineer and energy policy consultant, has worked in energy efficiency design and program evaluation for well over thirty years. Mark has served as an expert witness and/or commenter in scores of State and Federal energy efficiency proceedings and has been an advisor to DOE. Mark, a Principal at MasterResource, has authored dozens of articles on natural gas vs. electricity and “Deep Decarbonization” policy. Recently retired from Spire Inc., Krebs has formed an energy policy consultancy, Gas Analytic & Advocacy Services (GAAS) with other veteran energy analysts.

Tom Tanton (tantontwitter@gmail.com) is a Director of the Energy and Environmental Legal Institute. Mr. Tanton has 45 years in energy and environmental policy, focused on enabling technology choice and economic development. Mr. Tanton has testified to numerous state Legislatures and Congress as an expert on energy policy. He formerly served as Principal Policy Advisor at the California Energy Commission.

