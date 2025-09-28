Guest Post by Ray Rinebold, Opinion Columnist for the Sayre Morning Times.

Hydraulic fracturing in the Twin Tiers is only happening in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania in the Marcellus Shale, and with the two counties of Bradford and Susquehanna producing one-third of Pennsylvania’s natural gas production. Revenues are going to the state, counties and municipalities involved, as reported by the Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Landowner Alliance as of July 25, 2025.

Pennsylvania is the number 2 state in the nation in natural gas production. Of course, the neighboring counties of Chemung and Tioga could produce just as much as their neighbors, except New York still has a ban on fracking.

The Marcellus Shale in the Twin Tiers is estimated to have over 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This shale is comprised mostly of seven Southern Tier New York counties and seven PA counties. In PA, where heavy fracking is being done now, the counties are McKean, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

In New York, the counties that would benefit most are Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Steuben, Chemung, Tioga and Delaware. New York state is a heavy user of natural gas, and over one-half the state’s electricity is generated with it. The state has held up construction of pipelines needed to get the gas to New York City and the Northeast. Lifting these bans would help cut housing costs. The governor and state legislators representing NYC need to push for this.

In late 2014, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said, “I think it would be reckless to proceed in New York until more authoritative research is done. I asked myself, ‘Would I let my family live in a community with fracking?’ The answer is no. I therefore cannot recommend anyone’s family to live in such a community either.” The very influential environmental lobby was putting heavy pressure on Governor Cuomo to institute a ban on it, and he did it.

That was more than ten years ago, and I think it is time for Governor Hochul and the legislature to make New York state energy independent. That won’t happen with Chinese windmills and solar panels. How much more evaluation do we need on this issue? Governor Hochul could get on the phone with the Commissioners of Bradford and Susquehanna counties in PA, or even Governor Shapiro. As I said above, those two counties produce more than one-third of PA’s fracked natural gas. Chemung and Tioga counties in New York could produce just as much, but their hands have been tied.

Pennsylvania is doing just fine with its natural gas production, and in June of this year, the Bradford County State Representatives and Senator reported that the county, along with its municipalities, shares $10.8 million in impact fees from fracking in the state during 2024. The county received more than $3.9 million, and the county municipalities together received more than $6.9 million. As long as drilling is occurring, the counties involved receive impact fees for local governments to deal with the effects caused by the activity in their areas.

In 2024, Pennsylvania distributed a total of $165 million statewide in impact fees. Sixty percent is divided among municipalities with drilling activity, and 40% is used statewide by the Marcellus Legacy Fund, and local counties see a share of that. The state receives money for such things as drilling on state land and other taxes or fees. Drilling creates thousands of jobs and brings in taxes from landowners who are paid royalties. Senator Yaw said, “The natural gas industry has been a great partner creating jobs and opportunities, and is a reminder of the importance of this industry in Pennsylvania.”

In the 15 years between 2000 and 2015, the number of fracked wells in the U.S. went from 23,000 to 300,000 per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and now the estimate is over one million wells producing both oil and natural gas, yet none are in one of the largest users of natural gas, New York State. Actually, these fracked wells represent 67% of natural gas production and 51% of crude oil production in the U.S. Even the state that New York copies on most policies, California, has at least 10 counties using hydraulic fracturing. The industry is still growing by 5 to 10% a year.

The technological changes in the last ten years have improved efficiency and made it less costly and with much less traffic to and from wells now needed. Governor Kathy Hochul needs to get busy and get the moratorium lifted, allowing hydraulic fracturing in the Southern Tier counties most affected by that ban. The environmental lobby that practically runs the state will spend billions of dollars to stop that, and probably the only way to get the ban lifted is to elect a Republican governor.

Being that the Southern Tier is not a high priority in Albany, and with the huge majority of elected state officials from the cities, we will continue to stumble along. The held-up pipelines to transport this gas throughout the state and to the New England states should also become a priority.

If people want to use solar panels and windmills, they can go ahead with all they want. They will not replace fossil fuels. By lifting the ban on fracking and pipelines, the cost of natural gas and electricity could be lowered for all New York state and New England users, and many high-paying jobs would be created. New York state must remove the stupid ban on natural gas in new buildings in 2026 and also the crazy EV mandates, especially on new school buses in 2026 and beyond.

The demand for electricity is predicted to double with all the artificial intelligence (AI) that is now predicted in the future. More natural gas and nuclear power plants are going to have to be built in New York state. Look at what is happening in Pennsylvania, not California. Remember, even Kamala Harris came around to say she wouldn’t ban fracking. The status quo won’t do. Let’s let some common sense prevail. Let’s Make New York Great Again (MNYGA)! God Bless you, your family and the USA.

#SouthernTier #NewYork #Fracking #Pennsylvania #TwinTiers #RayRinebold #NaturalGas #MarcellusShale

Share