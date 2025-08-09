It seems most the best observers of the EV misadventure come from the UK, probably because our Brit cousins have gone stark raving mad in pursuing the green and other fantasies. Barry Crampton is one of the three I follow. I posted one of his previous videos here. Consider the following as Part II.

Barry is not excitable but he comes close in this video, where he expresses his outrage at all the lying by EV enthusiasts and their supporters. He also covers an EV bus fire and asks the obvious question. Are electric buses safe, and would you live above an EV bus depot?

Here’s the scene of that bus fire:

#Fires #EVbusFires #EVs #EVfires #EVlies

